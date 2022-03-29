Students from grades 11 and 12 to be considered based on academic merit while the fee would be completely waived off ; biology teachers can also apply

Students will be awarded with certificates at the end of the internship

Dubai, UAE: BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, offering Biotechnology Engineering program, has announced an exclusive internship program for high school students. The program will place interns in a meaningful training experience in diverse areas of biotechnology. The on-campus internship program will spread over five working days, initiating the students to the practical application of biotechnology while providing them with relevant hands-on exposure. The university is offering the internship program in two batches during spring (April 4 to 8, 2022) and summer break (August 22 to 26, 2022) respectively while the program fee is completely waived off for the interns.

Students from grades 11 and 12 will be shortlisted for the internship based on their academic merit, including class scores, their research interest in biotechnology and recommendation from their school. The interested students can apply with all the above document by sending mail to biotechnology@dubai.bits-pilani.ac.in. Over the five days of internship students will benefit from hands-on experience in microbiology, biochemistry, and molecular biology techniques, as well as demonstrations of bioanalytical-instrumentations, and literature-based learning. Students will be awarded with completion certificates at the end of the internship.

“Biotechnology is an expansive field that offers diverse career choices and growth opportunities. Moreover, studying the subject is an enriching experience since it’s an interdisciplinary field, with significant influence on different industries such as pharmaceutical, food and biochemical manufacturing, biomedical engineering, environmental technology, agricultural engineering and food science innovation, genomics, cell biology, forensic science and computational biology. Because of this diverse nature of the subject, students of biotechnology can contribute to several industries, which open up many job prospects for them across different fields. The internship program is intended to create interest among students in the biotechnology field and hence the fee for the program is waived,” said Dr Ramachandran Subramanian, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus.

According to a recent study, the global Biotechnology market is expected to reach over US$1,683.52 billion by 2030 from US$793.87 billion in 2021. Another study foresees the global sales of biotechnology instruments revenue to increase by more than four times in the next 10 years, reaching nearly US$ 241.4 billion in 2032.

“We would also like to invite biology and biotechnology teachers to attend the training program and to update themselves with the latest advances in biotechnology and share the same in their classroom for holistic teaching experience,” he added.

BITS Pilani’s Biotechnology department in Dubai offers an in-depth curriculum at par with the latest developments in the global industry. Ranked 5 stars by KHDA, the biotechnology graduates have secured placements in reputed organisations and universities across US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and GCC countries. With the aim to prepare students with cutting-edge technology, the department has state-of-the-art biotechnology facilities and infrastructure for the biotechnology program.

The department faculty members hold PhD from prominent universities of international repute, actively involved in research to further expand their vistas of knowledge while getting their work published in leading international journals. The campus also collaborates with local and international organisations on research and development projects.