The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today attended the demo day for the ninth edition of the Young Entrepreneur (Mashroo3i) program, through which finalists of the program are set to receive grants to fund their projects.

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman emphasized the importance of creativity, innovation and adoption of new technologies to achieve labor market requirements and enhance the role of the private sector in the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty Kind Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Highness highlighted various program contributing to the development of the entrepreneurship sector and providing an environment that fosters creativity to support Bahrain’s economic growth and create promising opportunities for Bahraini citizens.

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman expressed his pride in the innovative ideas and projects presented, which are in line with the kingdom's far-reaching development aspirations and wished the qualifiers good luck and success in the next stages of the program.

His Highness also affirmed the commitment of the people of Bahrain to utilizing innovation and new technologies in entrepreneurship to raise the level of efficiency and quality of several services and improve productivity and broaden developmental goals toward achieving excellence and success.

The Young Entrepreneur (Mashroo3i) program was introduced by Tamkeen to cater to Bahraini youth aged between 18 and 35 who have entrepreneurial ideas or already run a startup. The program offers training and advisory support that includes bootcamps and guidance from mentors and entrepreneurship experts. The finalists receive financial grants to help the launch of their business ventures and enable them to succeed through the early stages of their projects.

Since the launch of its first edition, Mashroo3i has greatly contributed to enhancing and developing many startups in Bahrain, providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge and expertise required to expand their business across a wide range of sectors and in alignment with the market requirements. Startup projects in the program include businesses in the healthcare, creative and technology sectors.

This program is part of Tamkeen’s ongoing efforts to develop the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity through the adoption of technology. These initiatives then drive economic impact and sustainable growth, which are both central to Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2024. This is in addition to increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants and expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce.