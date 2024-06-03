Adelaide / Kuwait City – HEX20 is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) to provide our innovative FlatSat solution. This cutting-edge technology will be utilized to train four exceptional students selected for the prestigious INSPIRE-COSPAR summer program at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

This partnership signifies a major step forward in HEX20's mission to advance space technology and education. The FlatSat platform is designed to deliver unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in satellite testing, offering students a hands-on, immersive learning experience that prepares them for future careers in the space industry.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with KFAS to support the education and training of the next generation of space scientists and engineers,” said Mr. Lloyd Jacob Lopez, Chief Executive Officer at HEX20. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the space sector. We are excited to see the remarkable progress and contributions these talented students will make with the knowledge and experience gained from this program.”

KFAS commented on the partnership, saying, “This collaboration with HEX20 is a testament to our dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and research capabilities in Kuwait. The hands-on training provided by the FlatSat solution will be invaluable for our students, equipping them with the expertise needed to excel in the dynamic field of space exploration. This is part of a broader ambition to enhance national capacity in space research.”

“South Australia has rapidly emerged as a hub of innovation in space technology” said Mr. Sidharth Mehta, Regional Director, Middle East & North Africa, Department for Trade & Investment - South Australia. “HEX20's partnership with the KFAS not only underscores the strength of our industry but also highlights the vast opportunities in Kuwait and the broader MENA region for South Australian companies. The region's increasing focus on space exploration and technology presents immense potential for companies like HEX20 to expand their footprint, contribute to local advancements, and foster international partnerships.”

The selected students will undergo comprehensive training using the FlatSat platform, gaining expertise in satellite design, testing, and operations. This experience is expected to significantly bolster their academic and professional pursuits in the aerospace industry.

-Ends-

Media enquiries: info@hex20.com.au

Email: Mr. Aravind MB

About HEX20:

HEX20 is a leading provider of advanced satellite technology solutions, dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in the space industry. HEX20's products are derived from flight heritage programs and have a proven assurance for successful mission completion. HEX20 aims to deliver solutions to the LEO and Cis-Lunar market, focusing on making these qualified hardware platforms more intelligent, cost-effective, reliable, and easily accessible for commercial, defense, and academic applications.

HEX20 offers a versatile range of options, from compact 3U platforms for academic missions to robust 27U designs for mission-critical projects, with customizable payload space, computing power, avionics, pointing accuracy, and communication solutions to meet specific mission needs. Our FlatSat platform offers state-of-the-art capabilities for satellite testing and training, empowering the next generation of space professionals.

About Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS):

KFAS is a non-profit organization committed to advancing scientific research, education, and innovation in Kuwait. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, KFAS supports the development of scientific knowledge and technological capabilities to address the challenges of the future.