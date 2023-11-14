Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the Middle East’s trusted security advisor, presents its cutting edge innovations the field of next-generation cyber defense the 2023 edition of Black Hat MEA held this week in Riyadh.

As the MSS Leader in IDC MarketScape 2023 for MSS in the GCC region, Help AG boasts a comprehensive cyber defense portfolio encompassing proactive threat detection, effective response, and the advanced capabilities of AI & ML-driven automation and threat intelligence. Additionally, Help AG’s managed security services are designed to ensure regional requirements are catered to by local, in-country resources and the delivery of world-class services. The company serves some of the biggest customers in the region, enabling them to observe a depth and breadth of attacks that no other player in the regional industry does. Black Hat MEA 2023 attendees are witnessing innovation in action by Help AG with round-the-clock live ethical hacking demos, presentations by cybersecurity experts on various topics, interactive and immersive demonstrations about Help AG’s 360-degree portfolio of services and solutions encompassing Managed Cyber Defense, Digital Risk Protection, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, Cloud Security, Operational Technology/Internet of Things Security, Data and Identity Protection, Offensive/Proactive Security, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance. Some of Help AG’s most esteemed partners are present at the pavilion including: Synopsis, Palo Alto, Fortinet, Vectra, Splunk, Keysight, OPSWAT, Trend Micro, F5, and Proofpoint.

Help AG’s participation in Black Hat MEA demonstrates the company’s strategic focus on expanding its operations within Saudi Arabia over the past few years. This move aligns with the country’s Vision 2030 goals, which emphasize building a robust cybersecurity infrastructure. Help AG is dedicated to enhancing the region's ability to withstand cyber threats. To achieve this, they are investing in both human and material resources locally, ensuring that they can offer cybersecurity services that meet the specific legal and regulatory requirements of the Kingdom.

Commenting on the event, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, says: "As we embark on our debut at Black Hat MEA in Riyadh, Help AG reaffirms its unwavering commitment to cyber resilience and leadership in the cybersecurity landscape. We believe in the transformative power of intelligent automation and are dedicated to securing the digital ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030. With a relentless focus on end-to-end cybersecurity and managed cyber defense, we stand ready to protect and empower organizations in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

Fahad Al-Suhaimi, Country Director for Saudi Arabia, Help AG, states: “We are thrilled to be part of Black Hat MEA, where we eagerly anticipate engaging with esteemed customers, experts, and peers. This event provides a unique platform for us to showcase our expertise in cyber defense, IT and IoT security, data protection, secure cloud, SASE, and more. We are fully committed to enabling secure digital transformation for our valued clients and look forward to forging new partnerships at this prestigious gathering."

In addition, Safwan Akram, Managed Security Services Director at Help AG, says: “With the biggest team of MSS experts in the Middle East, Help AG is well-positioned to be the trusted partner for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it embarks on its digital transformation journey. Leveraging our massive threat intelligence feed, as well as expertise from our two decades of working with organizations across diverse industries, we ensure the highest levels of security for government entities and private companies in the Kingdom.”

In 2022, Help AG launched its state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Centre (CSOC) in Riyadh to provide 24/7 security monitoring and events management, along with a complete suite of locally delivered Managed Security Services, fully compliant with the local data regulations.

In line with the national Saudization drive, Help AG has also invested heavily in local talents, empowering young Saudi men and women to enter the cybersecurity market armed with the requisite professional experience. This is achieved through partnerships with universities in the Kingdom including the University of Prince Mugrin in Al Madina, and King Saud University in Riyadh.

About Help AG

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly Etisalat Digital) and provides leading enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

To learn more about Help AG, visit www.helpag.com

About e& enterprise

At e& enterprise, we specialise in supporting governments and large-scale organisations undergo successful digital transformations.

Through optimising operational efficiencies, enhancing customer engagement, and empowering data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the ever-evolving digital era.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Oman; our cutting-edge digital solutions are specifically designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across various industries.

With a proven track record, extensive consulting expertise unrivalled technical experts and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, we collaborate closely with our customers, providing tailored solutions that empower them to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey and turn their vision into reality.

To learn more, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/

