Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: amplifAI health, a healthtech startup headquartered in Saudi Arabia, is thrilled to announce its selection as a participant in Google’s prestigious Growth Academy: AI for Health, joining the 2024 cohort. Out of numerous applicants spanning startups from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, only 24 outstanding companies, including amplifAI health, were chosen for this unique opportunity. Notably, amplifAI health stands as the sole representative from the Middle East.

The co-founders of amplifAI health recently attended the program’s kick-off event held at the PariSanté Campus in Paris. This event provided an invaluable platform for networking and knowledge sharing, with esteemed figures such as Google’s Chief Health Officer, Karen DeSalvo, and the Director of PariSanté Campus, Professor Antoine Tesniere. During this event, amplifAI Health’s co-founders had the privilege of engaging with Google’s top-tier experts in AI, negotiation, sales, communication, and various other domains.

As participants in the AI for Health Growth Academy, amplifAI health will benefit from comprehensive support, including access to cutting-edge tools and strategies, workshops focused on AI best practices, leadership development sessions, and guidance in product design. These resources will play a pivotal role in advancing amplifAI Health’s mission to enhance preventive care and early detection.

amplifAI health expresses immense gratitude for this opportunity and eagerly anticipates the collaborative journey ahead with Google and fellow startups within the cohort.

Congratulations are extended to all the selected startups in the 2024 cohort and a special thank you to the Google for Startups team and all individuals involved in making this achievement possible.

About amplifAI health:

amplifAI health harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to offer a platform that amplifies health diagnostics. Their solution seamlessly combines the convenience of portable thermal and hyperspectral cameras with the precision of computer vision technology.

