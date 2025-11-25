Wellington, New Zealand: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) highlighted its strong role as a core partner and long-standing supporter of the ICDE Global Doctoral Consortium (GDC) during the ICDE Global Doctoral Symposium, held in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Symposium gathered emerging scholars, doctoral candidates, and senior academics from universities across the world, providing a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, research dialogue, and global collaboration in online, open, and smart education. As a core GDC partner, HBMSU played a central role in shaping the event’s academic discourse and strengthening the future of doctoral research in inclusive and technology-enhanced learning.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, delivered the official welcome address, reaffirming the University’s commitment to nurturing emerging researchers and advancing global knowledge creation. He also introduced the Center of Excellence in Smart Learning (CESL), outlining its vision as a decentralized, AI-enabled, and blockchain-powered ecosystem designed to transform global research collaboration.

Prof. Moustafa Hassan, Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation, followed with a dedicated presentation further detailing CESL’s research pillars, governance model, and opportunities for participation. He highlighted the essential role of GDC scholars in shaping the research agenda of the next decade, particularly in areas such as AI, stackable learning systems, and immersive digital education.

The GDC Symposium featured student presentations, group-based research exercises, and expert feedback panels. As part of the Consortium’s core mission, the event strengthened cross-institutional research networks, expanded opportunities for mentorship, and promoted shared mechanisms for advancing the global digital learning research ecosystem.

HBMSU continues to champion the GDC as a platform for empowering early-career scholars. Its active leadership reflects the University’s long-term vision for building a globally connected research community capable of addressing emerging challenges in online learning, smart pedagogy, and technology governance.

