Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) participated in the Health and Safety Week, which was held as part of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The participation aligns with the university's commitment to enhancing community awareness about the importance of health and safety, as well as showcasing the latest international standards in the field. The event attracted wide attendance from diverse segments of society, reflecting a growing interest in public health issues.

Learners’ creativity and innovations

During the event, HBMSU showcased a range of innovative research projects developed by the university’s learners, highlighting their creativity and academic dedication. One standout project was an application designed to assess school children's health, reflecting the university's commitment to social responsibility and improving young people's quality of life. Another notable project utilised artificial intelligence to detect water pollutants that could harm fish stocks, demonstrating the university’s ability to harness cutting-edge technology in addressing environmental challenges.

Community interaction

The event witnessed exceptional engagement from visitors, with learners from various specialisations providing comprehensive explanations of academic programmes and research projects. University graduates also played a significant role, managing dedicated platforms that facilitated valuable exchanges with visitors from diverse entities, including Dubai Police and Civil Defense. The dynamic interaction underscored the importance of building sustainable networks between the university and the wider community.

Professor Samer Hamidi, Dean of the School of Health and Environmental Studies, said, "We are proud to participate in the Health and Safety Week, as it is a strategic platform to showcase our commitment to public health and community awareness. Our involvement goes beyond presenting research projects; we're offering practical solutions to enhance the quality of life for the community. We firmly believe education is key to developing skills that equip individuals to tackle future health and safety challenges. We also look forward to strengthening our partnerships with local and international entities, contributing to a more informed and proactive society."

HBMSU has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a sustainable partnership with the community, in recognition of the vital role these efforts play in promoting ongoing dialogue and cultivating a comprehensive health culture. Through initiatives that raise awareness about health and safety, the university aims to reach people of all ages. Following the conclusion of the Health and Safety Week, HBMSU emphasised the importance of these events in advancing both academic and societal goals. The university also announced plans to organise more health awareness activities, supporting the UAE's vision of promoting public health and building a safer, healthier society.