Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) announced the launch of a new program to empower entrepreneurs in collaboration with Almentor, a leading Arabic platform for self-learning. The initiative will help enhance the entrepreneurial skills of Arab youth, encourage them to pursue entrepreneurship and develop already existing startups.

Implemented by key entrepreneurial and management professionals in the Arab world, the training program will offer a set of specialized sessions through HBMSU's Cloud Campus. The program will train entrepreneurs and enhance their skills in three different tracks, which are, the successful management and running of restaurants; designing and manufacturing of accessories; and digital painting and designing. Learners from all three fields will have to attend the general session titled ‘An introduction to entrepreneurship’ before attending training in their specific field of interest among the three specified tracks.

H.E Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, emphasized the significance of joint efforts aimed at empowering Arab youth by nurturing their entrepreneurial skills and capacities, and offering them the necessary means and tools to turn their ambitious ideas into successful entrepreneurial projects on the ground. H.E. Al Awar also asserted that HBMSU will continue its approach to build strong foundations to enhance the capacities of the youth and provide all technological enablers to ensure their access to optimum educational and professional opportunities. Moreover, H.E. commended the collaboration between HBMSU and Almentor, highlighting that the university looks forward to expanding bilateral collaboration fields, in line with their shared commitment to upskilling ambitious and talented individuals, specifically the youth, all over the Arab world.

Dr. Ihab Fikry, CEO of Almentor, said that the collaboration comes in light of the shared aspirations to drive development by supporting thousands of startups and leveraging the practical experiences of key Arab experts and entrepreneurs in order to fundamentally transform business ventures of young Arabs, in line with various global developments in the field.

The three tracks include real-life examples to promote practical experiences for those seeking to start a new business or develop existing startups.

-Ends-

About HBMSU:

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University was established in Dubai with the mission of promoting the culture of quality and scientific research through smart education, which is reflected in its academic specialisations in business and quality management, education, healthcare and environment. The University uses innovation, sustainable advancements, and modern transformations to create and apply knowledge. It provides unique opportunities for lifelong learning, exceptional learning experiences through intellectual stimulation, and creates a diverse community of faculty, staff, scholars, and alumni.

About Almentor:

Almentor, an e-learning and professional people development network, aims to empower Arab youth by giving them the necessary skills they need to advance in both their professional and personal lives. The platform provides access to a large training course library that is offered by hundreds of specialists and experts across a wide range of disciplines. Almentor is one of the largest educational video libraries regionally and internationally.

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com