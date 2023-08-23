Doha: – The Translation and Interpreting Institute’s (TII) Language Center, based at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), has announced that registrations are now open for its Fall 2023 language courses.

Beginning September 16, 2023, the courses cover 12 languages - Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish - and provide instruction in varying levels of proficiency. The Center also offers programs that specialize in language training for business or special purposes.

Available in classroom or virtual formats, the courses develop participants’ speaking, listening, reading, and writing abilities in their chosen language. The classes are all designed by qualified instructors who utilize up–to-date methodologies, course-driven methods, and new technologies to provide the ideal learning environment.

“We are excited to once again invite the community to enroll in our courses and learn from our dedicated staff to either build upon their language skills or engage with a new one entirely. In line with our mission to promote multilingualism and lifelong learning in Qatar, the courses immerse students in their chosen languages’ cultural contexts and highlight how this knowledge helps them build bridges between societies,” said Dr. Ameena Hussain, Director, TII Language Center at HBKU’s CHSS.

In-person classes will be held at Penrose House in Education City. Students with prior knowledge of a language are encouraged to take a placement test to determine the type of course that suits their needs. For more information and to enroll, please visit https://www.tii.qa/LC.

-Ends-

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.