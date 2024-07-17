Doha: The College of Public (CPP) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have finalized a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Signed on May 19, the MoU facilitates collaboration around relevant policy issues, including the development of capacity-building programs, seminars, and training that integrates policy design on various aspects of migration and its interlinkages with development in Qatar. Both organizations will also explore training programs and educational efforts for professionals as well as the community. Additionally, the IOM will support student research projects focused on migration, providing relevant resources and guidance.

The CPP and IOM will further share expertise through guest appearances, conferences, and collaborative projects. Both have agreed to exchange strategies, tools, reports, and methodologies to refine migration projects and policy research, ensuring their initiatives are both comprehensive and effective, serving the country and the region.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. Leslie A. Pal, Professor and Dean, CPP, noted: “Migration is a key issue for both Qatar and the region, and the IOM plays a crucial role in that field throughout the world. It is a great opportunity to collaborate with the IOM in providing a policy platform for education, research and engagement.”

Following the signing of the MoU, the IOM and CPP joined forces to organize and host the #TogetherinQatar Art Competition Awards Ceremony sponsored by Lulu. Held on May 30 at the UN House, the competition celebrated the talented and creative artworks of 21 young students from seven prestigious schools in Qatar while raising awareness about International Migration Day. The event promoted the theme of togetherness through artistic expression and emotional connection which was reflected in the students' artworks.

The winning contestants were selected by an esteemed panel of judges from several United Nations organizations and HBKU’s College of Public Policy. Distinguished Ambassadors from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines also attended the ceremony to show support for their respective schools.

The following winners received gift vouchers sponsored by Lulu: 1st Place: Sarah Abdulrahman Mostafa Al Qawas, Moza Bint Mohammed Preparatory Independent School; 2nd Place: Qarylle Claudet Dela Cruz, Philippine School of Doha; 3rd Place: Boshra Sultan Roum, Moza Bint Mohammed Preparatory Independent School.

The students’ artworks will be showcased at the CPP’s Future of Summit: Hadaba Edition, which takes place September, 2024.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s College of Public Policy (CPP) reflects the priority the university places on supporting and contributing to effective policy development towards implementing the Qatar National Vision 2030. The College aims to be one of the leading public policy schools in the region and the world, acting as a bridge and a hub for innovative policy solutions across a range of issues.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.