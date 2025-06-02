Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) hosted renowned academics, UN employees and policymakers for an intensive five-day humanitarian health diplomacy course.

Organized in partnership with the Geneva Center of Humanitarian Studies at Université de Genève, Humanitarian Health Diplomacy: Reconstructing Health Systems After War in the Arab World was a distinctive residential course designed for professionals in the humanitarian and international development sectors. The program provided in-person training focusing on practical approaches to post-conflict health system recovery. Through a combination of theoretical frameworks, case studies, and interactive exercises, participants gained the tools to analyze complex environments, formulate strategic recovery plans, and navigate challenging relationships.

The intensive five-day course was delivered by experts well-versed in the reconstruction of healthcare in post-conflict settings, led by Dr. Sultan Barakat from CPP and Dr. Karl Blanchet from the Université de Genève. Distinguished contributors included His Excellency Dr. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas, Former Prime Minister of Somalia; Mr. Mikael Lindvall, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sweden; Mr. Muhannad Hadi, United Nations Former Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process; Ms. Mary Ana McGlasson, Director of the Humanitarian Leadership Academy at Deakin University; Ms. Reem Mougheith, Regional Director, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF); and Dr. Motasem Hamdan, CPP’s Distinguished Visiting Professor of Public Value.

The course commenced with welcome remarks by Dr. Leslie A. Pal, Dean, CPP, and Her Excellency Florence Tinguely Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the State of Qatar. The program concluded with an exam and group work presentations.

“It was an honor to invite and work with such an esteemed group of practitioners and professionals,” commented Dr. Pal.

“Offering this course in partnership with one of the world’s leading centers reflects CPP’s global stature and our faculty’s distinguished role as a bridge for global dialogue that fosters innovative and culturally routed policy solutions,” added Dr. Barakat. “I particularly wish to acknowledge our administrative colleagues for their dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering the very best.”

The CPP looks forward to organizing further learning and research activities on development and humanitarian diplomacy, covering policy challenges facing Qatar, the region, and the world.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About the College of Public Policy

The College of Public Policy (CPP) accomplishes HBKU’s priority to contribute to effective policy development, evaluation, and dialogue in support of Qatar National Vision 2030. HBKU’s CPP is one of the leading public policy schools and knowledge hubs regionally and globally. It provides a uniquely situated venue for public conversation in Qatar, and a center for teaching and researching responses to policy questions of local and global relevance. Highly dynamic and open to novel ideas and experimentation, the CPP recruits the world’s best faculty, builds research capacity, educates future leaders who engage with their communities, and acts as a bridge for policy innovations that positively contribute to global public good. For more information about HBKU’s CPP, visit www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cpp.