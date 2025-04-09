Doha - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) has announced the launch of its Master of Global Health Policy (MGHP) program, a full-time, two-year professional degree designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to tackle pressing health policy challenges on both national and global levels.

MGHP will provide a comprehensive understanding of global health governance, policymaking, and leadership. It will cover fundamental topics including global health economics and financing; data, artificial intelligence (AI), and methods in contemporary health policy; and global health advocacy, diplomacy and leadership. Students will also explore health systems in the global south as well as health policy in crises and emergency settings.

The College will offer a range of elective courses developed in collaboration with HBKU’s College of Law, College of Science and Engineering, and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, enabling students to personalize their learning experiences with modules that cover global health and ecological resilience, healthcare law, and health policy design.

Commenting on the newest addition to CPP’s programs, Dr. Leslie A. Pal, Dean, CPP, said: “CPP seeks to complement Qatar’s standing as a leader in healthcare innovation and policy by equipping future leaders with the skills necessary to anticipate and serve its future needs. The MGHP’s design exemplifies how CPP’s programs contribute to effective policy development, evaluation, and dialogue in critical areas as outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030 - especially in regards to public health.”

MGHP will integrate health policy and politics, public policy, public health, development studies, and ethics. Its coursework draws from multiple fields—including economics, policy analysis, public health, research methodology, psychology, sociology, and artificial intelligence— reflecting CPP’s dedication to offering learning experiences that combine interdisciplinary, entrepreneurship, and innovation in policy making and design.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

About the College of Public Policy

The College of Public Policy (CPP) accomplishes HBKU’s priority to contribute to effective policy development, evaluation, and dialogue in support of Qatar National Vision 2030. HBKU’s CPP is one of the leading public policy schools and knowledge hubs regionally and globally. It provides a uniquely situated venue for public conversation in Qatar, and a center for teaching and researching responses to policy questions of local and global relevance. Highly dynamic and open to novel ideas and experimentation, the CPP recruits the world’s best faculty, builds research capacity, educates future leaders who engage with their communities, and acts as a bridge for policy innovations that positively contribute to global public good. For more information about HBKU’s CPP, visit www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cpp.