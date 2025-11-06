Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has been awarded a UNESCO Chair on Digital Technologies and Human Behavior, with the College of Science and Engineering's (CSE) Dr. Raian Ali appointed as Chairholder from June 2025 to June 2029.

UNESCO’s Chairs Programme represents the organization’s most significant intersectoral activity in higher education. The designation is in recognition of HBKU’s excellence, building on the existing UNESCO Chairs on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development.

The new Chair will explore the intersection between digital technologies and human behavior, promoting digital well-being, ethical use of technology, and positive societal transformation. It will also encourage healthy human interaction both online and offline, tackling challenges such as internet addiction, cyberbullying, and misinformation, while fostering active engagement in addressing these issues.

Commenting on the announcement and the significance of the Chair, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean, CSE, stated: “Technology is transforming every aspect of how we live, work, and connect. Through this UNESCO Chair, HBKU will lead a global effort to ensure that digital transformation empowers people, strengthens communities, amplifies underrepresented voices, and contributes to a healthier relationship between humanity and evolving technologies.”

As part of its activities, the Chair will address the ethical implications of artificial intelligence (AI) while embracing its potential benefits, stressing the importance of aligning technology with cultural values and societal norms. By merging a cross-disciplinary approach within Qatar, the region and globally, the program will promote collaboration among stakeholders, including ministries, policymakers, health professionals, and educators, to maximize social and economic impact.

The Chair will also host events that encourage dialogue, knowledge exchange, and innovation across academia, industry, and public policy. These platforms help co-create solutions that are more likely to be adopted and sustained.

For his part, Dr. Ali added: “I am proud to lead this exceptional opportunity to advance research that ensures technology serves human values responsibly. At HBKU, we aim to generate evidence-based insights that promote digital well-being, impact-driven innovation, and a digital future shaped by ethics.”

By collaborating with more than 15 partner institutions from over 10 countries and engaging around 40 professionals, the Chair reflects HBKU’s commitment to shaping a holistic and forward-thinking ecosystem that aligns with Qatar’s national priorities and the university’s core research strengths.

[ENDS]

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

For any media inquiries, please contact: media@hbku.edu.qa.

About the College of Science and Engineering

One of the longest established colleges at HBKU, the College of Science and Engineering (CSE) graduates the highest number of students and offers the largest portfolio of degree programs within the University. HBKU’s CSE is home to the supplementary Division of Engineering Management and Decision Sciences, Division of Sustainable Development, and the Division of Information and Computing Technology, which together form a unique, multidisciplinary education and research environment of the highest caliber. For more information about HBKU’s CSE, visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cse.