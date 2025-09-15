Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hassana Investment Company (Hassana) and AviLease, the global aircraft lessor and a PIF company, have formed a strategic partnership to launch a dedicated aircraft leasing Joint Venture (JV).

The initiative underscores the growing role of Saudi institutional investors in shaping the future of the aviation sector by funding the expansion of Saudi carrier fleets through long-term capital and sector-focused platforms, in line with Saudi Arabia’s National Aviation Strategy objectives.

Hassana will hold the majority ownership stake in the JV, with AviLease acting as the aircraft service provider for the platform. The partnership is designed to provide access to the aviation financing asset class for both international and local investors, while leveraging AviLease’s technical expertise and operational capabilities to support the JV’s growth and performance.

As a debut transaction under this partnership, the JV will acquire a portfolio of 10 aircraft from AviLease, which are currently leased to Saudi-based airlines. The aircraft portfolio consists of new technology, fuel-efficient aircraft, reinforcing the nation’s efforts to promote efficiency and sustainability in its growing aviation infrastructure.

Hani Aljehani, Acting CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Hassana, commented: “This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to investing in resilient assets that generate sustainable, long-term cash flows supported by strong fundamentals. Through our collaboration with AviLease, we aim to strengthen our exposure to the aviation leasing sector while advancing the Kingdom’s broader aviation aspirations. This initiative is fully aligned with our mandate to pursue compelling investment opportunities that contribute to the achievement of our portfolio objectives.”

Edward O’Byrne, CEO, AviLease, added: “Partnering with Hassana reinforces our role as a PIF company delivering long-term value through best-in-class asset management and origination. The proposed joint venture is a foundational step in building a scalable platform that supports the growth of Saudi Arabia’s aviation ecosystem. We look forward to further developing this partnership through future transactions and expanding our footprint in the global aircraft leasing market.”