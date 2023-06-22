U.A.E: METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella - Estepona is looking forward to welcoming GCC guests this summer, following the launch of Etihad Airline’s direct flight route between Abu Dhabi and Malaga, running twice-weekly until September.

Launching on August 1st, the exquisite new property is METT Hotels & Resorts’ second lifestyle resort, and opens following the success of METT Hotel & Beach Resort in Bodrum, Turkey. METT Marbella - Estepona is set to change the face of the relaxed luxury travel offering on the Costa del Sol, meeting the desires of a fresh and cultured demographic of travellers, with the METT promise of sophisticated, refreshing and comfortable experiences.

Sergio Tamayo Dominguez, General Manager of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona says: “We are delighted that visiting our wonderful new property, METT Marbella - Estepona, is now quicker than ever for our GCC guests whose luxury experience will begin the moment they arrive at the airport. Sunset Hospitality Group will be bringing a number of homegrown UAE brands to the resort, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests from UAE and beyond, and for them to experience these much-loved venues, the Spanish way.”

GCC guests will be familiar with some of the experiences across METT Marbella - Estepona, including Ammos Greek Restaurant, Isola Italian Restaurant, and Azure Beach Club. Travellers will relish in enjoying them in a fresh and authentically ‘Costa Del Sol’ way – from the delicious, locally-sourced produce used in every restaurant, to the Andalucian charm woven into the hotel’s modern minimalist design, which features elegant sea blues, warm natural wood, traditional terracotta tiles, relaxed linen fabrics and natural hand-woven accessories.

The 249 rooms and suites beautifully marry form and function and have spectacular views of either the garden, sea, or pool, with some rooms offering direct access to a private pool or the exceptional 50- meter Azure Beach Pool that sits at the heart of the resort overlooking the Mediterranean sea, while a stunning selection of suites provide a deluxe experience for couples, families or groups of friends. The Signature METT Suite with Private Garden & Pool features 2 bedrooms with a terrace, beautifully landscaped garden and a private pool; the Beach Suites with Private Garden and Pool offer a private garden and a pool facing the Mediterranean Sea, while the Sea View Mezzanine Suite offers split level accommodation and spacious living and bedroom areas. Each room provides an enriching escape where modern minimalism blends with easy living, amid a most stunning environment.

The METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona is ideally located just 45 minutes from Malaga Airport and 40 minutes from Gibraltar airport, a convenient 14 kilometres from Marbella’s picturesque town centre, 13 kilometres from the historical Estepona and just 9 kilometres from Puerto Banus.

For more information or to book, please visit www.mettsocialliving.com/marbella

About METT Hotels & Resorts - Social Living™

METT Hotels & Resorts is a refined and laid-back collection of lifestyle hotels and resorts dotted around unique locations. Founded in 2020 by Sunset Hospitality Group, METT puts dining, entertainment and shared interactions at the heart of the guest experience. www.mettsocialliving.com

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in 15 countries with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com