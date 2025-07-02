Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has announced the launch of the College of Sustainability and Green Economy, following official accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation in the United Arab Emirates. This milestone reflects the University’s ongoing commitment to supporting the nation’s efforts to achieve sustainable development and build a green, knowledge-based economy.

In its initial phase, the new college will offer a Bachelor of Science in Sustainability and Green Economy and a Master’s in Environmental Management and Sustainability. Both programs are designed in alignment with international best practices to equip learners with applied knowledge and specialized skills in environmental policy, resource management, and green technologies—leveraging HBMSU’s advanced smart learning ecosystem.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Professor Ahmed Ankit, Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, said: “The launch of the College of Sustainability and Green Economy reflects HBMSU’s forward-thinking vision to deliver specialized, high-quality education that addresses both national and global challenges. It empowers national talents to lead the transition toward a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. The new college reaffirms our commitment to providing academic programs that align with market needs and enhance the readiness of human capital in key areas such as sustainability, circular economy, and environmental innovation. It also supports the objectives of 'We the UAE 2031' and the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda by establishing a flexible academic model that creates positive impact across high-priority environmental and societal sectors.”