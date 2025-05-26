Dubai, UAE: As part of its efforts to raise awareness about its educational awards and encourage wider participation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences organized a series of field visits to schools across all emirates of the UAE.

During these visits, the Foundation’s team delivered comprehensive presentations introducing the various award categories, their objectives, and the application process. The initiative also aimed to strengthen communication with target audiences within the educational community and foster dialogue to gather suggestions that support the continuous development and relevance of the awards to the current educational landscape.

Her Excellency Khawla Ahmed Bahlooq, Assistant Executive Director of the Excellence Sector, commented: “Our team visited a number of schools across the country as part of our ongoing mission to promote the Foundation’s educational awards and encourage schools, educators, and students to participate. These awards serve not only as a means of recognition but also as a catalyst for excellence and a benchmark for educational quality. They play a vital role in enhancing institutional performance by motivating the adoption of best practices and adherence to academic quality standards. The awards also reflect the Foundation’s commitment to building an innovative, high-performing, and sustainable educational ecosystem, capable of preparing future generations to meet the evolving demands of the world. We expect these visits will significantly boost award participation through wider awareness and active engagement from the targeted audiences.”

The awareness sessions also emphasized the strategic value of the awards in strengthening institutional performance, encouraging schools to adopt leading educational and administrative practices, and fostering a spirit of positive competition among educational institutions.

These school visits are part of the Foundation’s broader vision to cultivate a culture of educational excellence. The awards are a strategic tool for promoting the importance of quality across all aspects of the education system—from school leadership to curriculum development and teaching methodologies. The visits saw strong engagement from both academic and administrative staff, who posed insightful questions about application procedures, eligibility criteria, and evaluation standards, indicating growing interest in the awards and recognition of their added value.

In addition, the visiting team presented inspiring success stories from previous awardees, which helped motivate schools to actively pursue participation. Through such initiatives, the Foundation aims to expand the positive impact of its awards and ensure they reach all segments of the educational community—reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global leader in advancing educational excellence.