Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences concluded today the 3rd World Giftedness Center International Conference – On Educating the Gifted in the Era of Prosperous Artificial Intelligence (AI), following four days of scientific discussions and interactive sessions that showcased the latest research and applications in gifted education in the age of artificial intelligence.

The conference brought together more than 5000 experts, researchers, and academics from 75 countries, reaffirming its status as a leading global platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise in gifted education and talent development.

Held under the theme “On Educating the Gifted in the Era of Prosperous Artificial Intelligence (AI)”, the conference featured outstanding case studies on integrating smart technologies into education and examined their impact on human creativity and the nurturing of exceptional minds. The interactive sessions were marked by rich questions and insightful contributions from participants, reflecting a spirit of collaboration and constructive dialogue among specialists from diverse disciplines.

A Platform for Global Dialogue and Shared Vision

The closing sessions presented the main outcomes of the conference discussions, which addressed specialized topics such as integrating AI technologies into educational curricula, fostering creativity in digital learning environments, supporting the mental well-being of gifted learners in smart education contexts, and exploring neuroscience applications in talent education. Participants also reviewed research experiences shared by leading universities and international institutions.

Experts emphasized that the future of gifted education depends on the synergy between technology, human intellect, and individual creativity. They called for empowering teachers through continuous training and access to modern technological tools, enabling them to design stimulating and adaptive learning environments that respond to the unique capacities of gifted learners. The sessions also highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration between academic institutions and giftedness centers to develop knowledge frameworks that improve the quality of education and research in this field.

In his closing remarks, His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, commended the conference’s success in achieving its scientific and educational objectives. He noted that the in-depth discussions throughout the sessions underscored the need to build dynamic educational systems that keep pace with advances in artificial intelligence and meet the requirements of the future.

His Excellency Al Qatami added that Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation will continue to lead initiatives that connect scientific research with educational practice to develop innovative tools for gifted education and promote academic excellence across the region and the world.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, stated that the conference marked the beginning of a new phase of international collaboration in the field of gifted education. He affirmed that the recommendations emerging from the sessions, particularly those focused on integrating AI in gifted education, will be translated into concrete research programs and projects under the World Giftedness Center’s upcoming plans.

Dr. Al Suwaidi also noted that the Foundation will expand its partnerships with international academic institutions to enrich knowledge and exchange expertise in the fields of giftedness and creativity.

The World Giftedness Center and Its Future Role

The World Giftedness Center (WGC) is one of the flagship initiatives of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, dedicated to supporting best practices in gifted education, talent development, and excellence worldwide.

Through its diverse programs, the Center continues to promote a global culture of excellence, including the International Award for School Initiatives in Gifted Education, which honors pioneering schools that adopt innovative programs and projects supporting gifted education from kindergarten to pre-university levels around the world.

Toward a More Innovative and Sustainable Future

At the conclusion of the conference, participants underscored that the future of gifted education lies in reinforcing the harmony between human potential and technological advancement and adopting flexible educational policies that foster cultural diversity and sustainable innovation.

They also praised Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation’s vital role in establishing the UAE as a global hub for knowledge and research in gifted education.

The event concluded with a collective commitment from participating experts and institutions to continue collaboration in developing new scientific initiatives that empower creative generations capable of using artificial intelligence to serve humanity and sustainable development.