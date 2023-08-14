Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has taken a leading role in fostering collaboration among top airports worldwide, resulting in the production of an industry handbook known as the Smart Data Hub (SDH). Released under the patronage of Airport Council International (ACI), and the stewardship of ACI’s World Airports IT Standing Committee (WAITSC), this comprehensive publication highlights Hamad International Airport’s commitment to advancing the capabilities of the industry in harnessing the value of data.

In today's data-driven world, airports are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of leveraging data to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience. Understanding the significance of this transformation, Hamad International Airport provided this global initiative with a solid foundation by contributing key elements of its own data strategy, such as the Data Maturity Framework. While also facilitating the inclusion of valuable insights, best practice and experience of a broad community of data leaders from major airports across North America, Europe, Africa & Asia.

The Smart Data Hub handbook represents a significant milestone in the journey towards optimizing the power of data in the aviation industry. This holistic resource provides a roadmap for the airport industry and its stakeholders to connect, share data and make informed decisions. The key benefits of adopting a Smart Data Hub approach are as follows:

Enhanced Connectivity : The Smart Data Hub enables seamless data integration among all airport stakeholders, empowering them to collaborate and drive operational improvements.

: The Smart Data Hub enables seamless data integration among all airport stakeholders, empowering them to collaborate and drive operational improvements. Flexibility and Scalability : Designed to meet the evolving needs of airports, the Smart Data Hub is adaptable and scalable, ensuring its continued effectiveness as data requirements expand.

: Designed to meet the evolving needs of airports, the Smart Data Hub is adaptable and scalable, ensuring its continued effectiveness as data requirements expand. Actionable Insights : By leveraging the Smart Data Hub, airports can derive meaningful insights into airport performance and key drivers, enabling data-driven decision-making.

: By leveraging the Smart Data Hub, airports can derive meaningful insights into airport performance and key drivers, enabling data-driven decision-making. Data Maturity Assessment: The whitepaper includes a data maturity self-assessment tool, helping airports gauge their progress in becoming data pioneers and identifying areas for improvement.

Commenting on the Smart Data Hub initiative, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation Suhail Kadri at Hamad International Airport, who has also had the privilege of serving as the Vice Chair and then the Chair of the ACI World Airports IT Standing Committee (WAITSC) since 2019, said: "We are proud to have played a leading role in fostering collaboration among prominent airports worldwide to create the Smart Data Hub handbook. This initiative represents our commitment to advancing the capabilities of the airport community in harnessing the value of their data. By sharing insights, experiences and best practices, we aim to drive innovation and enhance operational efficiency across the industry. The Smart Data Hub provides a roadmap for airports to connect, collaborate and make data-driven decisions – ultimately delivering exceptional airport experiences for all passengers."

To learn more about ACI’s Smart Data Hub and its potential impact on airports, visit https://store.aci.aero/product/smart-data-hub-handbook/.

Voted as the world’s second-best airport at the Skytrax World Airport awards 2023, being the best airport in the Middle East for the ninth consecutive time and recently receiving the Future Travel Experience accolade for having the “Most Innovate Airport Initiative of 2023”, Hamad International Airport continues to invest in cutting-edge technology to maintain its status as the favored destination for millions of travelers worldwide.

