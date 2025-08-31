Doha: The Master of Public Policy program at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) has earned accreditation from the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration (NASPAA).

NASPAA is a highly respected standard-setter for graduate education in public administration and public policy worldwide. The accreditation, which only a few universities outside the United States have obtained, serves as a testament to the exceptional quality of education being offered by HBKU. This prestigious recognition not only highlights the institution's commitment to academic excellence but also assures prospective students and stakeholders of the high standards upheld in its program.

Valid from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2032, accreditation was granted after a sitting of the Commission on Peer Review and Accreditation (COPRA), which found HBKU had conformed to the NASPAA Standards. This also marks a significant achievement as the university becomes only the second globally to currently hold triple accreditation from NASPAA, EAPAA, and ICAPA for the MPP program.

Commenting on the accreditation, Dr. Logan Cochrane, Acting Dean and Associate Professor, CPP, stated: “NASPAA accreditation is the benchmark in our field and solidifies our commitment to providing world-class education to our students. Our courses are intentionally designed to reflect the most important principles, values, and standards in the public policy discipline. Triple accreditation also affirms our recognized excellence across our academic programs. We will continue striving for growth in our courses, aligning with HBKU’s objectives and the country’s educational strategy.”

Effective from the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, NASPAA’s accreditation of the CPP’s Master of Public Policy course positively reflects HBKU’s commitment to delivering world class programs with recognized credentials. With around 70 students enrolled across three CPP offerings, this development further reinforces HBKU’s position as a trusted educator in public policy and administration.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

About the College of Public Policy

The College of Public Policy (CPP) accomplishes HBKU’s priority to contribute to effective policy development, evaluation, and dialogue in support of Qatar National Vision 2030. HBKU’s CPP is one of the leading public policy schools and knowledge hubs regionally and globally. It provides a uniquely situated venue for public conversation in Qatar, and a center for teaching and researching responses to policy questions of local and global relevance. Highly dynamic and open to novel ideas and experimentation, the CPP recruits the world’s best faculty, builds research capacity, educates future leaders who engage with their communities, and acts as a bridge for policy innovations that positively contribute to global public good. For more information about HBKU’s CPP, visit www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cpp.