Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- Spanning over two decades, Hadya Abdul Latif Jameel HALJ Group has significantly impacted real estate, with a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Specializing in Real Estate Investment and Development, Hadya Group is recognized for its visionary projects and commitment to excellence.

Jameel Square, a standout development of the Hadya Group, serves as a beacon of architectural excellence and a central commercial hub in Jeddah. This iconic location is a hub for leading corporations, including Microsoft, PWC, and AstraZeneca. Recognizing the evolving needs of today's businesses, Hadya Group has established GRAVITA as the largest coworking space, covering the entire 9th floor of Jameel Square in Jeddah. This innovative space is a center of creativity for SMEs, larger enterprises, and entrepreneurs. Gravita co-working space is an ultra-modern establishment.

Jameel Square's commitment to excellence and sustainability is further highlighted by its recent achievement of the prestigious LEED Gold certification. This recognition sets Jameel Square apart as the first commercial building in Saudi Arabia to meet the rigorous environmental standards of the LEED V4.1 rating system, awarded by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). The certification is a testament to the building’s outstanding commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with the transformative goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Located just a stone's throw from Jameel Square, the Movenpick Tahlia Jeddah, owned by the same entity, offers luxurious accommodations and amenities ideal for international visitors and business professionals. This proximity to Jameel Square and GRAVITA Coworking Space makes it convenient for guests to move between high-end lodging and their workspace, providing an ideal combination for business events and stays. Complementing these facilities is the H Gourmet brand, which is owned by Hadya Group and provides catering services, offering exquisite dining options for various events.

Additionally, HOMCO, the dedicated facility management and maintenance division of Hadya Group, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that residents and businesses at Jameel Square and other Hadya Group projects enjoy a seamless, all-encompassing facilities experience. This commitment to excellence is evident in the meticulous attention to detail and the comprehensive range of services provided.

Hadya Group's commitment extends beyond building structures; it's about creating ecosystems that nurture growth and innovation. The Group's diverse portfolio, including the strategic brilliance of Hadya Group's developments, Jameel Square's architectural distinction, and the dynamic environment of GRAVITA Coworking Space, showcases its dedication to reshaping the real estate landscape.

About Hadya Group

Hadya Group has established itself as a dynamic force in the real estate sector. Focusing on sustainability, community engagement, and architectural integrity, Hadya Group is committed to creating spaces that resonate with modern lifestyles and business needs. The group's philosophy centers around innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible development, making it a trusted name in the industry.