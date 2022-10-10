Dubai – Habtoor Palace Dubai has reclaimed its crown amidst the most acclaimed hospitality destinations in Dubai, ranking now in the top 5 on Trip Advisor in the Traveler Ranked review section of the world’s largest travel social platform.

A cake-cutting ceremony was arranged at the grand lobby of the hotel in celebration of this milestone, in presence of both the unsung heroes and executive committee of the palace, official representatives of Habtoor Hospitality and the owning group – Al Habtoor Group. In-house and walk-in guests of the iconic palace were also invited to partake in the celebration with a cake degustation.

Since the start of 2022, when it was listed #23 of the Traveler Ranked review section, Habtoor Palace Dubai has known a constant, yet fast-paced growth to where it is today, capitalizing on its success during Expo 2020 welcoming delegations from Brazil, South Korea, or the United States of America. Majilis receptions from Diwan Amiri guests from the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, who have high expectations and at Habtoor Palace Dubai, these were consistently over-delivered.

Further to the Arabian Travel Market season were hosted the industry’s global leaders from around the world. This was one of the first hospitality events post covid, where hoteliers and clients were finally able to meet face to face. Habtoor Palace Dubai is famed for his signature Butler service, including women butlers to accommodate women guests and male butlers to accommodate the men as per guests’ personal and cultural preference.

Christophe Mousset, the General Manager of Habtoor Palace Dubai, and Acting Complex General Manager of Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection congratulated: ‘We would like to thank all our guests for their constant patronage and for recognizing Habtoor Palace Dubai’s quest for excellence. The team puts in a lot of hard work to be where they are today, and to always exceed our privileged guests’ expectations. With special thanks to Raoul Du Toit, Director Rooms, Simba Nyasha, Restaurant and Bars Operations Manager, Chandra Illanperuma, Director of Housekeeping, Deniz Katrançi, Executive Sous Chef and all their team members for doing a splendid job. We will continue to exceed guest satisfaction to cherish more memories and celebrations.”

Al Habtoor City was constructed in 2015 and went through a transition in Hilton in 2018 – when Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts was born, the first flagship property of LXR Hotels & Resorts. Al Habtoor City’s jewel of the crown, Habtoor Palace Dubai, is a majestic and palatial property with enduring luxury, rich Arabian heritage enveloped in a grandeur of French neo-classicism.

Located in the heart of Dubai, on the banks of Dubai Water Canal. Step inside the grand Habtoor Palace Dubai with 52 opulent suites (a custom-made Bentley Suite and signature Sir Winston Churchill Suite), 234 lavishly appointed guest rooms, palatial butler service, seven well-defined restaurants and lounges and the exquisite Silk Spa. With dreamy décor French style symmetric marble gilded staircases, Versailles manicured gardens, which is a reminiscent of Maison de Maître a true French neo-classical style, makes it the perfect location for luxurious weddings and corporate events.

A city escapes within the city, Habtoor Palace sits alongside Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City and V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, three high-rise residential towers, as well as the city’s first amphitheater water show La Perle by Dragone. Guests are spoiled for choice with access to more than 30 entertainment and dining destinations and an indoor tennis academy.

For more information and hotel stays packages, guests can call on +9714 437 333 (Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts)

About Al Habtoor Group

The Al Habtoor Group, founded in 1970 by the Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, is one of the UAE's most respected and successful businesses. It operates in the UAE and international markets, proudly waving the Emirati flag in many cities around the globe including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut and Springfield, Illinois. It employs thousands of highly qualified, experienced professionals. The name of the Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, evidenced by its commitment to develop, and grow businesses in multiple sectors, through its involvement in the hotel, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing sectors. www.habtoor.com