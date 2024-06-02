Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) announces its participation at Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East 2024 as a Gold Sponsor. The Middle East's largest corporate and investment banking conference is scheduled to take place on 4th and 5th June 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, Dubai.

With more than 1,400 delegates from the Middle East's capital markets community in attendance at Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East, the event brings together the world’s leading governments, corporates, investors, banks, law firms, regulators and service providers to discuss the developments of local and international bond, syndicated loan and Sukuk markets and how they are navigating the current economic climate.

During the conference, Belinda Scot, GIB’s Head of Sustainability, will participate in a panel discussion on the topic of ‘How should institutions measure, disclose, and align their ESG credentials’.