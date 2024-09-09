Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA), the training arm of Gulf Air, the national carrier for the Kingdom of Bahrain Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world’s largest and most comprehensive university specializing in aviation and aerospace, based in the United Sates of America, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic partnership to enhance aviation training and education opportunities in the region and beyond.

Under the MOU, GAA will explore various avenues of collaboration with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, including joint development of aviation training programs, faculty and student exchange programs, collaborative research and development initiatives, and utilization of Embry-Riddle’s global network.

Gulf Air's Chief Operations Officer, Captain Qasim Ismaeel stated, “This partnership between Gulf Aviation Academy and Embry-Riddle is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering world-class aviation training in Bahrain and the region. By combining GAA’s regional expertise and state-of-the-art facilities with Embry-Riddle’s renowned academic programs and global reach, we aim to create a vibrant hub for aviation education and research, nurturing the next generation of skilled aviation professionals.”

“As a global leader in aviation and aerospace higher education, we’re pleased to enter into this partnership with Gulf Aviation Academy,” said Dr. John Watret, Chancellor of Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide campus. “This collaboration will strengthen our presence in the region and expand our educational and training offerings across the globe.”

This strategic partnership between GAA and Embry-Riddle marks a significant step towards creating a robust and future-ready aviation workforce. By combining their respective expertise and resources, the two institutions are poised to make a lasting impact on the aviation industry within the region and beyond it on a global scale.

-Ends-

For more information:

Media Contact Gulf Air Group Holding:

Email: Corporate.Communications@gulfairgroup.bh

LinkedIn: Gulf Air Group Holding

Instagram: @GulfAirGroup