Manama, Bahrain: Royal Commission for AlUla yesterday celebrated the arrival of Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its inaugural flight to AlUla International Airport on Saturday, 03 February 2024, marking the commencement of direct connectivity of Gulf Air flights between Bahrain and AlUla. The new seasonal destination will be operated through Gulf Air’s A320neo aircraft, which will provide passengers with the opportunity to discover AlUla as a cultural destination with its distinctive history, scenery, and exciting activities.

Gulf Air will operate two weekly direct flights to AlUla over two phases: as a winter destination from 03 February to 06 March, and as a summer destination from 13 to 24 April. This comes in line with Gulf Air’s strategy to enhance its network and cater to the changing needs of its passengers.

Gulf Air initiated its operations to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1950. With the addition of AlUla flights starting in February, the number of Gulf Air destinations in Saudi Arabia has become six. This expansion will provide passengers with more flexibility and options to take advantage of Gulf Air’s growing connectivity to Saudi Arabia and its global network, reaching 54 destinations.

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent, and the Far East. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers Gulf Air is also rated Five Star Major Official Airline by APEX, a rating programme that is based solely on certified passengers’ feedback. Most recently, Skytrax awarded the national carrier with the “World’s Most Improved Airline” award for 2022. These milestones for Gulf Air are a testament to the success of its boutique strategy and the ongoing enhancements to its products and services.

