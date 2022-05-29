Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently introduced Apple Pay on the airline’s Mobile application. Gulf Air customers can now easily book a ticket on the airline’s application without the need of remembering or typing their credit card details, as the new feature allows them to process the payment by easily using Face ID to authorize the transaction.

Commenting on this new service, Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said “This new feature is one of a series of initiatives that we are working on as part of our roadmap for the Gulf Air app. One of our biggest objectives is to provide our customers with convenience and ease to interact with us across all our touch points. The Gulf Air app allows our customers to select their flights, choose their seats and purchase excess baggage among other features; and now with Apple Pay, they can pay for all of that in one easy and quick step”.

Captain AlAlawi continued “The Apple Pay initiative was planned and carried out entirely by a team of Bahraini digital, IT and finance experts, and we are proud that such initiatives are managed end to end by Bahraini youth. We encourage our employees to trust their skills and knowledge, and we will continue to invest in developing those skills and training them to enable them to handle bigger projects in the future”.

Gulf Air is embarking on an ambitious digital transformation that is aimed at modernizing the airline’s technology ecosystem. Customer centricity sets at the core of Gulf Air’s digital transformation strategy that will reinforce the airline’s position in the market as a five star major airline by allowing it to provide a boutique and personalized passenger experience.

