Saudi Arabia - flyadeal, Saudi Arabia's low-cost airline, and Hopper Technology Solutions (HTS), a global travel technology platform, have announced the launch of two travel technology products, Cancel for Any Reason and Premium Disruption Assistance, on the carrier’s direct booking channels.

These products add flexibility and address concerns around disruption, furthering the airline’s commitment to a seamless customer experience.

Both offerings are now available directly through the flyadeal website and mobile app.

flyadeal is the first airline in Saudi Arabia to launch these HTS fintech products, it said.

With dynamic growth plans that will see its network and fleet triple in size to over 100 destinations and 100 aircraft by 2030, flyadeal is also busy building its wide-ranging customer service-led portfolio of products.

1. Cancel For Any Reason offers a la carte flexibility on non-refundable fares, truly for any reason. The service allows travellers to instantly cancel their flight up to 24 hours before departure and receive a predetermined percentage (typically 80 per cent or 100 per cent) of their ticket cost back.

2. Premium Disruption Assistance addresses customer concerns around delays and cancellations on the day of travel. Suppose a traveler’s flight experiences a qualifying disruption (typically a delay of 2+ hours or cancellation on the day of travel), the passenger is immediately notified and can rebook a new flight to their destination on any airline. If they're not satisfied with their options, they can receive a 100 per cent refund of their flight.

Abdullah Alahmadi, flyadeal Senior Ancillary and Loyalty Manager said: "in today’s dynamic travel environment, customers are increasingly looking for flexibility, more options and an understanding from service providers about their travel needs. At flyadeal, we are committed to these core values ensuring our customers have the best experience throughout their booking process and travels. This partnership with HTS is another step in elevating the customer experience, offering full support when plans change or inevitable disruptions occur.”

“HTS fintech products are not only traveler-friendly but also deliver strong value for airlines,” said Raphael Lanfant, Vice President of Business Development – APAC & MENAT at HTS. “Our goal is to empower carriers like flyadeal to enhance the travel experience throughout the entire trip with simple cancellation and automated refund flows. We are proud to partner with flyadeal and delight more customers with optionality.”

