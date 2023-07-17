GuestReady’s Riyadh office now supporting Saudi property investors within the Kingdom achieve stronger returns

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - GuestReady, the leading global hospitality & property technology company with a focus on urban short-term rental management, is announcing its official launch in Saudi Arabia with the opening of the company’s Riyadh office. The company’s entry into the Kingdom means that GuestReady now offers short-term rental property services in over 63 cities globally. The office is the second in the Middle East following Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which launched in 2016.

According to GuestReady’s GCC Managing Director, Reem Al Khatib, the company chose to expand to the Kingdom due to it’s thriving real-estate sector and rapidly growing travel & tourism industry: “Domestic tourism has always been strong in Saudi Arabia and now, with international travel set to play a more significant role to the Kingdom thanks to Vision 2030, we see a tremendous opportunity to not just support guests, investors and property owners, but also the sector as a whole.”

Under Vision 2030, the country plans to reach 100 million tourists annually by 2030, and along with it, contribute 10% to the country’s GDP and create one million jobs in the tourism industry.[1]

With a full team of property managers, including interior designers, onboarding and support staff, GuestReady’s Riyadh office is set to help boost Saudi investors and property owners’ returns through world-class technology and expert, local advice and end-to-end support. GuestReady’s launch in the Kingdom is also set to elevate guest-experience for both domestic and international tourists, and short to mid-term renters who choose to stay in GuestReady-managed short-term rental properties.

New AI Powered Technology

Along with local expertise powered by global best-practice, GuestReady is also introducing its innovative proprietary platform and property management system (PMS), RentalReady to Saudi Arabia. RentalReady offers all-in-one functionality for managing short-term vacation rentals to both property owners and managers, as it also offers guests streamlined and convenient services and information.

In what is believed to be a regional first, GuestReady recently introduced two new Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrations into the platform, that in turn, create personalized itineraries for guests across GuestReady’s global network, including Riyadh, as well as new AI-powered guest communications. The itineraries ensure a memorable stay across GuestReady’s network of premium short-term properties, while AI powered communications enables guest-facing teams to respond swiftly and professionally, providing accurate information and addressing guest inquiries effectively. RentalReady is currently used by GuestReady as well as independent property managers, hosts, and their respective guests across the Middle East and world-wide.

Leading the new Saudi office is, AbdelRahman ElSharkawi, who said that GuestReady’s market entry, and its unique local approach is set to benefit not only guests and investors, but countless stakeholders across the sector: “As we work together to realize Vision 2030, there is a tremendous opportunity to support emerging sectors like the alternative hospitality industry, which GuestReady is tremendously well-placed to do with global credentials, a strong local team and technology like RentalReady.”

“From a guest point of view, we know that domestic travelers in the Kingdom tend to favor furnished apartments for a variety of reasons and this is a great opportunity for us to elevate their experience through both personal service and technology. From an investor perspective, we can help property owners navigate and capitalize on what is a dynamic and thriving real estate market.”

"The opening of GuestReady’s Riyadh is a strategic move that allows us to further strengthen our presence in the Middle East and cater to the evolving needs of both tourists and property owners in the region. With our comprehensive suite of property management services and cutting-edge technology, we are confident in our ability to deliver outstanding stays for guests, and outstanding returns for our clients," added Reem Al Khatib.

GuestReady offers a wide range of services designed to support investors and property owners every step of the way with world-class technology and expert, local advice and end-to-end support including but not limited to property listing optimization, professional photography, 24/7 guest communication, housekeeping, maintenance, and more. By leveraging its industry-leading technology, RentalReady and global expertise, GuestReady ensures that property owners can maximize their rental income as it also delivers exceptional guest experiences.

GuestReady’s Riyadh properties are available to book on GuestReady’s direct booking website, book.guestready.com and via Airbnb, and booking.com. For more information, visit www.guestready.com.

