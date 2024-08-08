Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) is proud to announce the appointment of seven distinguished scholars to its faculty, effective August 1, 2024. Following a highly competitive recruitment process, these educators will bring significant expertise to the GU-Q community, supporting the growth of knowledge in environmental sustainability, American studies, Middle Eastern studies, international relations, and linguistic and cultural studies.

Reflecting on the successful hires, Dean Safwan Masri remarked, “We were delighted to note that all seven of our top candidates accepted their offers, a reflection of the dynamic teaching and research environment we have cultivated at GU-Q. Ayman and Nadya will become full-time members of the GU-Q faculty, and I look forward to formally welcoming Sarah, Youssef, Paul, Waleed, and Rowan to our academic community. I also wish to acknowledge, with immense gratitude, the search committees for their splendid efforts.”

New Faculty Appointments

Dr. Sarah Gualtieri joins GU-Q as Professor of History and American Studies from the University of Southern California. Dr. Gualtieri's research spans Middle East migration studies, Arab American studies, and critical ethnic studies. She has received numerous national fellowships, including from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Council of Learned Societies, and the Social Science Research Council, and she is the author of two acclaimed books.

“Joining GU-Q offers a valuable opportunity to explore the intersections of race, gender, and power in a global context, especially at a time when understanding these dynamics is more crucial than ever,” said Dr. Gualtieri.

Dr. Youssef Haddad joins GU-Q as Professor of Arabic and Linguistics from the University of Florida. In his research, he examines phrase and sentence structure of human language and investigates the social conditions of language use. He is the author of several significant publications, including two books and a widely used textbook on Arabic linguistics.

Dr. Haddad stated, “I’m excited to immerse myself in the rich Arabic linguistic environment at GU-Q. With students drawn from all corners of the globe and across the Arabic-speaking diaspora, the richness of the Arabic language can be fully explored and appreciated in dialogue with the world.”

Dr. Paul Musgrave (G’14) joins GU-Q as Associate Professor of Government, transitioning from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. His research interests include U.S. foreign and security policy, international relations theory, and public opinion and foreign policy. He has been published in top journals and has held prestigious fellowships, including the American Political Science Association Congressional Fellowship.

“I'm excited to return to GU-Q and explore international relations from Doha's unique perspective,” said Dr. Musgrave.

Dr. Ayman Shabana becomes Associate Professor of Theology after 11 years as an associate research professor at GU-Q. His expertise includes Islamic legal history, ethics, and bioethics. He directs the Islamic Bioethics Project, supported by Qatar National Research Fund grants, and authored Custom in Islamic Law and Legal Theory. Dr. Shabana has published in leading journals and is the chief editor of the forthcoming Oxford Encyclopedia of Islamic Bioethics.

“GU-Q offers an ideal environment for examining key questions at the intersection of the humanities and social sciences. I'm particularly interested in bioethical discussions concerning the wider implications of modern medical technologies and practices within the Muslim context,” said Dr. Shabana.

Dr. Waleed Ziad joins GU-Q as Associate Professor of History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At the intersection of social history, religion, and anthropology, his research spans the Persianate World from late antiquity to the present, focusing on Sufi networks and female leadership, and numismatics and material culture of the Indo-Iranian borderlands. He is the author of award-winning books and has conducted fieldwork in over 140 towns across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

“Studying the history of Central and South Asia at GU- Q requires going beyond simplistic binaries—religious versus secular, modern versus traditional, Western versus Eastern Religions, heterodoxy versus orthodoxy. We must learn first to embrace complex realities, then chart our own paths to move beyond conventional narratives, to step outside the box,” stated Dr. Ziad.

Dr. Rowan Ellis joins GU-Q as an Assistant Teaching Professor of Science. Formerly a Senior Research Scientist and Director of the Hydronation Scholars PhD Programme at The James Hutton Institute in Scotland, Dr. Ellis brings extensive field research experience in South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Northern Europe. She has led projects uniting social and natural scientists, policymakers, and communities in water resources planning, catchment management, and agricultural sustainability.

Dr. Ellis shared, “I am delighted to be joining GU-Q and to work with students to explore solutions for global sustainability challenges. Qatar has the ambition and the potential to be at the forefront of climate adaptation and resource conservation, and our students have a unique opportunity to observe and contribute to these changes.”

Dr. Nadya Sbaiti becomes an Assistant Teaching Professor of History, having been a visiting assistant professor at GU-Q since 2021. She specializes in the social and cultural histories of the Middle East, with research foci including education, gender, colonialism, nationalism, and the histories of tourism. She has taught courses on modern Middle East history; women and gender; histories of education; and science fiction as method. She has most recently been the co-editor of Practicing Sectarianism: Archival and Ethnographic Interventions on Lebanon and has authored numerous scholarly articles, book chapters, and archival guides.

“I have found collaborating with faculty and teaching students at GU-Q to be profoundly rewarding, and I look forward to continuing to do so as we explore the crucial importance of historical narratives in our fraught world,” said Dr. Sbaiti.

The addition of these scholars highlights GU-Q’s dedication to providing a holistic and rigorous education to its students. Their diverse expertise and perspectives will equip students with the skills and insights to tackle global challenges, preparing them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

