Cairo: Orange Business is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of a new data center and communications infrastructure for Grifols Egypt for its Plasma Derivatives (GEPD) facility in the Medical City within the New Administrative Capital.

The partnership involves delivering co-location services through the ACUD (Administrative Capital for Urban Development) commercial and telco data centre. This includes communication services, support in equipment procurement, and professional services during the project build up and upcoming operations.

Grifols Egypt for Plasma Derivatives (GEPD) is a joint venture between Egypt’s National Service Projects Organization (NSPO) and Grifols, a global healthcare company. Via this National Project, the pioneering company sets the roadmap for a more robust Egyptian healthcare system aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in plasma-derived medicines. This strategic project will guarantee a sustainable supply of essential therapeutics that are used as treatments for life threatening diseases.

Orange Business is supporting Grifols Egypt in the critical set up of the project. With its global experience and over 25 years of operations in Egypt, coupled with its technical and system integration expertise, Orange Business possesses a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory and legal requirements essential for the project's success.

ACUD’s data center boasts an advanced infrastructure featuring the state-of-the-art technology to meet the needs of businesses, from co-location services for dedicated server hosting to cloud hosting options. The data center is DBO (design, build and operate) certified.

Kristof Symons, CEO International at Orange Business commented: “We are delighted to put our experience at the service of this vital national health project in Egypt, and to contribute to its implementation and operations. This ambitious project empowered by Grifols Egypt for Plasma Derivatives (GEPD) should be an example of how private and government institutions are in the best position to enable fundamental changes for a country. Our technical skills, experienced resources, and global knowledge were pivotal in enabling Grifols to replicate its global business model in Egypt. This project shows how Orange Business can support its customers in creating a positive impact in today’s society.”

Dr. Ahmed Serag, Chief Strategy and Projects Officer in GEPD commented: "We are glad to announce this successful collaboration with Orange Business. This achievement enhances the GEPD strategy that prioritizes utilizing cutting edge technologies while ensuring a positive impact on the industry, economy and most importantly the quality of life for Egyptian patients. "Grifols Egypt WAN will interconnect critical facilities, including a plasma laboratory, co-location data center, plasma warehouse, 20 plasma donation centers, and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This comprehensive network infrastructure will ensure efficient operations and the timely delivery of plasma-derived medicines to patients in need,” added Dr. Serag.

Khaled Abbas, ACUD’s Chairman and Managing Director, praised the collaboration with Orange Business and the ongoing development of Egypt’s communication infrastructure and healthcare systems, which is set to benefit medical centres across the country, including the Medical City. He emphasized ACUD’s role in developing one of the Middle East’s leading regional data centers, integral to the Digital Egypt Strategy, and serving all New Administrative Capital (NAC) clients.

