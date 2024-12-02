Spain, Dubai: GrayHats, a leading global cybersecurity company, AI, Cloud and Solutions proudly announces the opening of its newest regional office in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its mission, to deliver advanced cybersecurity, AI, Cloud and solutions to its valuable customers in the Gulf region.

This shows the commitment from GrayHats to their customers globally, to provide the best cybersecurity solutions, services and products. This expansion comes as per the plan and organic growth the company have witnessed over the years.

Along with this expansion and commitment, GrayHats is pleased to announce the appointment as regional CEO, a very well-known experienced executive in the region and among the industry, Mr. Mohammed E. Al Fardan who comes with more than three decades of knowledge, experience and dedication in driving the technology business and innovation working with top multinationals to establish, grow and sustain the business in the region. Serving customers from Government, enterprises and SMEs, providing best possible solutions from best-of-breed vendors such as AWS, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Proofpoint, Google, Microsoft.

With headquarters in Córdoba (Spain), GrayHats has earned a reputation for providing cutting-edge cybersecurity services, including threat detection and response, risk management, and tailored solutions for businesses of all sizes. The decision to establish a presence in Dubai underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the rapidly growing Middle Eastern market and addressing the region’s increasing demand for robust cybersecurity services.

“Dubai is a global hub of innovation and a key player in the digital transformation landscape. Expanding our operations here allows us to be closer to our clients in the region and to provide them with the world-class cybersecurity solutions they need to protect their digital assets, and international growth. Having an old colleague to join our firm is a big asset for our team and to our customers, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Mohammed E. Al Fardan to the firm.” said Mr. Javier Jiménez CEO of GrayHats.

The new Dubai branch will serve as a regional hub, offering GrayHats’ full suite of services, including:

Network & Cloud Security: Proactively identifying emerging threats to safeguard businesses as they migrate to the cloud.

Incident Detection & Response: Rapid and effective SOC solutions for managing cyber breaches.

Industrial OT Security: Cyber resilience and safety for mining and industrial plants.

Compliance Services: Assisting organizations in meeting regional and international regulatory requirements.

Center of Excellence for Cyber Security

GrayHats’ entry into the Dubai market comes at a time when the UAE is intensifying its focus on digital innovation, making cybersecurity a critical priority for businesses and government institutions alike. The company is dedicated to fostering local talent, collaborating with regional organizations, and driving awareness of best practices in cybersecurity.

The Dubai branch will be located at the Innovation One Building DIFC, Dubai, offering a strategic position to engage with partners and clients across the UAE and beyond.

“GrayHats is the upcoming AI powered cybersecurity and Cloud firm. GrayHats will bring great force of top experts in the field who can provide all what our customers have been asking for, now more than any other time.” Mr. Mohammed E. Al Fardan said.

Mr. Al Fardan will focus on growing the business in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Europe to start with, this is part of the expansion strategy and plan for GrayHats which specialized in AI powered cybersecurity, and cloud services.

About GrayHats

GrayHats is a global cybersecurity leader specializing in end-to-end solutions for threat detection, prevention, and mitigation. With a presence and projects in countries like Spain, Germany, UK, USA and Australia. GrayHats empowers businesses to stay one step ahead of cyber threats through innovation, expertise, and a client-centric approach.

