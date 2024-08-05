NAIROBI, Kenya -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Grand Challenges (GC) Network, a family of global partners fostering innovation to solve key global health and development problems, today announced a group of more than fifty grant recipients leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle the world’s most pressing health challenges.

Emerging technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and quantum computing, are transforming the world at an unprecedented pace. These powerful tools have the potential to solve some of the greatest global health and development challenges, from infectious diseases to climate change to poverty and inequality-if developed responsibly, safely, and ethically. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) global strategy on digital health, technologies are rapidly transforming healthcare delivery worldwide, streamlining patient information management, enabling remote consultations, and empowering individuals to monitor their health. However, these innovations must be developed by and for communities where global health challenges are most acute, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), for the greatest impact.

In recognition of the power of the fast-evolving emerging technology, the GC Network launched an AI funding call focused on catalyzing equitable AI use for improved global health outcomes. The new funding of more than USD 5Million, which will support researchers from LMICs, is provided by partners from Africa, South-East Asia, and the Americas, including Grand Challenges Africa (pan-African led by Science for Africa Foundation (SFA Foundation)), Grand Challenges Brazil (Brazil’s Ministry of Health), Grand Challenges Canada (Government of Canada), Grand Challenges (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), Grand Challenges Ethiopia (Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and hosted at Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI)), Grand Challenges India (India’s government, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistant Council (BIRAC)), Grand Challenges Senegal (Institut Pasteur de Dakar), Grand Challenges South Africa, South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and South Africa’s Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) along with global funding partners including the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, and the Pasteur Network.

This call builds on and complements the work of an initial global cohort of 50 AI innovators in global health and development supported by the Gates Foundation’s Grand Challenges program, and was informed by joint partner discussions on the need for an equitable and responsible approach to the use of AI, and specifically Large Language Models (LLMs), in LMICs.

Over the next 12 months, these 50+ researchers and innovators will work to harness the power of AI to advance bold new solutions to entrenched and emerging challenges alike.

“The digital age of healthcare has already arrived – and AI has a clear role to play,” said Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, President & CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, home and funder of GC South Africa. “To realize the potential of AI to improve health and well-being worldwide, we need to equip and support local innovators – who understand how best to transform and uplift their communities – in leveraging new approaches like LLMs. With the support of partners from across the GC Network and across geographies, we are able to make this vision a reality, nurturing and championing the world’s most creative minds, no matter where they may live.”

The funded AI-led innovations cut across clinical decision support, health systems strengthening, health communications and patient journeys, support to frontline workers, public health and policy making, clinical trials, diagnostics, and population health. These innovations respond to key health challenges including:

Improving the accessibility and quality of healthcare services.

Empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being.

Fostering research and innovation in global and digital health.

Addressing unique healthcare challenges faced by communities in LMICs.

Carlos Gadelha, the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Health Complex of the Ministry of Health of Brazil, said “It is initiatives like these that underscore the importance of global collaboration and locally led innovation. The use of AI in health will help us develop lifesaving solutions that can be applied in the Brazilian Public Health System (SUS) and beyond, fostering equity in health.”

“For AI to reach its full potential as a powerful tool for good, we need to harness the skills, creativity, and insights of innovators with the deepest understanding of the challenges their communities face,” said Trevor Mundel, President of the Gates Foundation’s Global Health Division. “Supported by the Grand Challenges network of partners, this inspiring group of innovators will be at the forefront of the critical work to ensure the benefits of AI are relevant, affordable, and accessible to everyone.”

As the first of many funding calls in AI by the GC Network of partners, these innovations and innovators are poised to positively transform healthcare delivery and improve the lives of millions across the world.

Read more about the selected innovators and their projects here.

About the Grand Challenges Network of Partners:

The Grand Challenges network of partners supports innovative solutions to “Grand Challenges” in health and development with a vision for a world where local, regional, and global innovation ecosystems are thriving and fostering solutions in the places where they will have the most impact. Together, Grand Challenges (GC) partners have invested US$1.6 billion, awarding 3,800 grants to a diverse pool of scientists and researchers in 118 countries.

Additional quotes:

Dr Evelyn Gitau, Chief Scientific Officer, Science for Africa Foundation. “On the continent, Grand Challenges Africa supports these #AI-led innovations poised to positively transform healthcare delivery and improve the lives of millions globally. By empowering our scientists and innovators, we can develop tailored strategies that drive economic growth building sustainable solutions from within.”

Dr Amadou Alpha Sall, CEO of Institut Pasteur de Dakar and Chair of the Global Pasteur Network: “At the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, which hosts Grand Challenges Senegal, and across the Global Pasteur Network, we believe that advancing public health and science requires both global collaboration and local empowerment. This initiative illustrates our commitment to bridging these two dimensions by fostering innovative AI solutions that are not only revolutionary but also equitable and accessible.”

Karlee Silver, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Grand Challenges Canada: “We are proud to support Grand Challenges Senegal and partners in this funding call, reinforcing Canada's commitment to invest in innovation that addresses critical health challenges in West and Central Africa and beyond. These grants will help to level the playing field, making it possible for all communities to leverage cutting-edge solutions and advance the health priorities that affect them most.”

Dr. Rebecca F. Grais, Executive Director, Pasteur Network: “Pasteur Network is proud to join the Grand Challenges Network of partners committed to leveraging AI for transformative health solutions across diverse global regions.”

Nick Cain, VP of Strategy & Innovation, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation: “To tackle deep challenges in underserved communities, AI must be built on solid foundations: representative data, clear use-cases, and a data-driven decision-making culture. By joining the Grand Challenges Network, the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation empowers researchers in low- and middle-income countries to revolutionize global healthcare with AI.”

