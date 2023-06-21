Rays of Light Centre is the first bilingual kindergarten where children are taught equally in Arabic and English everyday.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Rays of Light for Early Learning, a bilingual education centre in Umm Suqeim, celebrated their 10th Graduation Ceremony with their current Kg2 students in the presence of parents, academic staff and administrative personnel.

Rays of Light for Early Learning has been operating since 2012 and is approved by the KHDA. It specialises in providing an Arabic and English language education programme which equips children with the skills to read, write, speak and express themselves in both languages.

The Early Learning Centre focuses on developing the child holistically and provides opportunities for extra curricular activities as well as involvement in national, local and Islamic events.

Each year, a number of graduates from non-Arab backgrounds leave the centre having mastered the Arabic language at different levels ranging from letter recognition and pronunciation, to basic conversation and writing.

These children also learn to recite Arabic poetry, dialogues and read and memorise the last chapter of the Holy Qur’an.

Children of Arab speaking origins are taught English by Early Years specialist teachers via a phonics programme which provides them with the skills to read, write and speak in English, in addition to the Arabic Language as well.

One of the unique characteristics of Rays of Light is the ability of children in KG2 to memorise in part or the whole of Juz Amma and understand the rules of Qaidah Nooraniyah.

The Early Learning Centre adopts a curriculum which teaches basic grammar and intonation. Children are encouraged to read and research at an early age which helps them to develop their knowledge, skills and abilities and in turn support their transitions into primary schools.

On this special occasion, Ms Khawla Saif Al Meheri, Director of Rays of Light for Early Learning said;

“Many Early Education centres focus heavily on either Arabic or the English language whilst our centre focuses on both languages equally and our curriculum meets the needs of both Arab and Non-Arab students.”

For media enquiries:

Emad Abdo

Middle East Media Pro

Emad@memediapro.com