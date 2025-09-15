Dubai, UAE / Accra, Ghana: Goldstream Global DMCC announced a ground-breaking partnership with Ghana Goldbod, a strategic move that marks one of the most ambitious gold investment programs in recent history, making a pivotal step towards transforming the global gold industry.

This agreement paves the way for the development and scaling of over 300 responsible mining sites across Ghana, a first-of-its-kind collaboration designed to revolutionize ethical mining, expand national gold output and create thousands of jobs within both local and international markets.

This billion-dollar initiative will be rolled out in collaboration with the Board of Land and Natural Resources, Ghana’s Minerals Commission, and GOLDBOD, ensuring that the program not only fuels economic growth but also safeguards the environment through sustainable and transparent mining practices.

“Our mission is clear: to nurture industries that uplift people, strengthen economies, and create opportunities that endure. Goldstream Global is proud to lead this journey with Ghana and beyond,” said Frederick Stremme, CEO of Goldstream Global DMCC.

Why this Matters:

Scaling Ghana’s Gold Industry: Establishing over 300 responsible mining operations in previously untapped mineral-rich areas.

Establishing over 300 responsible mining operations in previously untapped mineral-rich areas. Economic Growth & Job Creation: Generating thousands of skilled and sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaians, while creating global trade and investment opportunities.

Generating thousands of skilled and sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaians, while creating global trade and investment opportunities. Ethical & Sustainable Practices: A commitment to environmentally responsible mining that safeguards Ghana’s natural resources for generations to come.

A commitment to environmentally responsible mining that safeguards Ghana’s natural resources for generations to come. Dubai’s Role on the Global Stage: Cementing Dubai’s position as the premier hub for gold trade, refining, and investment innovation.

“This partnership is more than a business deal. It is a shared vision to transform Ghana’s mining industry into a driver of prosperity, innovation, and sustainability - while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global leader in ethical gold investment,” added Frederick Stremme, CEO of Goldstream Global DMCC.

The Ghanaian government has already released 10 previously blocked-out mineral zones, with more scheduled for release in the coming weeks, unlocking immense untapped potential for Ghana’s gold reserves. With accurate geological research and cutting-edge mining practices, this partnership aims to elevate small- and medium-scale mining into a new era of luxury-grade, globally traded gold output.

See full Press Release by Sammy Gyamfi- CEO, Ghana GOLDBOD:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=shared&v=QyI1h1zCABg

About Goldstream Global DMCC

Goldstream Global DMCC is a Dubai-based investment and resources company dedicated to advancing responsible, scalable, and sustainable gold projects worldwide. With a vision rooted in innovation, ethical practices, and economic empowerment, Goldstream Global bridges emerging markets and international investors to redefine the future of gold and precious metals.

