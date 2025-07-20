In a move that reflects its ambitious vision to develop innovative and integrated real estate projects, Golden View Developments has announced the upcoming launch of its latest project, “TO-GTHER,” in one of the most prestigious areas of New Cairo—South Academy.

The project introduces a fully integrated investment community that combines hospitality, tourism, commercial, administrative, and medical units. It is supported by a world-class operational system and strategic partnerships with leading local and international experts.

Golden View stated that TO-GTHER reflects the company’s philosophy of delivering real value to both clients and investors by combining intelligent design with meticulous operational details, ensuring a unique investment experience with high returns. The project specifically targets an active end-user market in one of the most in-demand and fastest-growing real estate areas in Egypt.

TO-GTHER is backed by a strategic alliance with a group of renowned international entities. These include Hilton – Inn Garden, selected as the project’s hotel operations consultant. Hilton is one of the world’s largest hospitality brands, managing over 8,500 hotels across 123 countries. In addition, Orange will act as the technology partner, responsible for implementing an advanced infrastructure that includes smart control systems, energy management, and internet connectivity—transforming the project into an AI-powered smart community.

The partnership network also includes Regus, part of the globally leading IWG Group, to manage administrative and co-working spaces within the project. BirdNest will oversee the management and operation of hospitality units, bringing experience from over 15 major real estate developments in Egypt.

Also contributing to the project is Consultant Hafez, serving as the architectural and planning consultant, with over 50 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 1,500 residential projects. Golden View has also contracted EHAF as the general engineering consultant, ranked among the top 20 global firms in hotel, commercial, and innovative design sectors. Additional partners include Plan OKO, responsible for landscape and outdoor space design, and RDJW – UK, the owner’s representative, tasked with auditing and verifying the implementation in line with the project’s investment vision and timeline.

Golden View selected South Academy in New Cairo for its strategic location, strong infrastructure, and premium educational and residential services. The area includes approximately 2,400 existing villas, eight international schools, and one international university, serving a population exceeding 30,000 people—an ideal environment given the limited availability of quality real estate offerings that meet the area’s demand.

The name “TO-GTHER” encapsulates the company’s vision of unifying all stakeholders—clients, investors, and partners. It merges the words “TOGETHER” and “GATHER TO,” symbolizing the convergence of diverse expertise and opportunities into a single, dynamic investment platform.

Golden View concluded by emphasizing that TO-GTHER is not just another real estate development—it is a thoughtfully designed investment platform that delivers a smart, high-return, and sustainable experience for both investors and end users alike.