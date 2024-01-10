Dubai, UAE: Globalpharma, the UAE’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has announced the launch of two new medicines. Unveiled at DUPHAT 2024, these medicines signify Globalpharma's dedication to innovation and strategic partnerships.

In line with its dedication to holistic healthcare, Globalpharma has introduced a new herbal medicine, the successor to a previous herbal anti-inflammatory medicine that was launched drawing inspiration from the UAE heritage. This unique addition to the Herbal and Nutraceutical franchise incorporates a distinctive formulation blending Cloves and Costus. The medicines innovative approach aligns with Globalpharma's vision to offer diverse and effective healthcare solutions rooted in tradition and science. The medicine is manufactured locally at Globalpharma’s local manufacturing facility in Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

The other medicine is the latest addition to Globalpharma's Cardio-Metabolic franchise and is a cutting-edge combination of Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, available in four distinct SKUs. Designed specifically for the management of Dyslipidaemia - the imbalance of lipids such as cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, (LDL-C), triglycerides, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

"At Globalpharma, our commitment to pioneering healthcare extends beyond innovation in medicines. We take pride in our robust local manufacturing capabilities, ensuring the production of breakthrough medicines in-house, fostering a healthcare ecosystem rooted in quality, accessibility, and community well-being. We remain dedicated to not only advancing pharmaceutical solutions but also championing local manufacturing, ensuring that our transformative medicines reach patients efficiently and effectively”, said Bassem Albarahmeh, General Manager, Globalpharma.

Globalpharma's participation at DUPHAT 2024 extends beyond product launches. The company aims to leverage this platform to foster meaningful collaborations with distributors, explore market entry strategies, and engage in knowledge exchange with healthcare practitioners and industry experts.

As a leading participant at DUPHAT 2024, Globalpharma is actively engaged in impactful business development initiatives. The company's presence underscores its endeavor to foster robust relationships with industry stakeholders while contributing to pivotal discussions on regulatory frameworks that shape the pharmaceutical landscape.

About Globalpharma:

Globalpharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Dubai Investments Park, Globalpharma grew to become a market leader in certain generic medicines with a strong regional footprint. Globalpharma manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products in more than 14 countries across the GCC, Middle East and neighbouring markets. Globalpharma manufactures

and commercializes pharmaceutical products under CGMP (current good manufacturing practice) conditions including antibiotics, cardiovascular, anti-ulcerants, analgesic, NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), food supplements, vitamins, anti-diabetics, respiratory products and antihistamine formulations.