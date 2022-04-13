Dubai, UAE ­– Global Titans, organisers of the global series of premium boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) events, and a subsidiary of ROQU Media International & Yakamoz Events, has partnered with Everdome, a Binance smart chain based metaverse project. The partnership will unleash incredible creativity and unlock new frontiers within the entertainment and MMA industry.

The Global Titans Fight Series consists of boxing and MMA events, featuring some of the most successful champions in the world. The first boxing event will be held in the UAE on May 14 and will see Floyd Mayweather take on Don Moore, along with other titans like Anderson Silva and Badou Jack, on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel complex.

Global Titans Fight Series has acquired a plot of land inside Everdome’s metaverse to demonstrate iconic international locations digitally and showcase the greatest champions at various MMA fight night events. Within Everdome, Global Titans will provide a space where fans and members of the wider boxing and MMA community can purchase tickets and experience these events virtually in a fully immersive manner.

Everdome will be participating in this boxing event as an official sponsor, running unique promotions and connecting with passionate boxing fans around the world.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Robert Quirke, CEO at ROQU Media says: “With the Sports Technology Market predicted to grow up to $42billion by the end of 2027, we are proud to be an early adopter of this exciting new world called the Metaverse. Having a place within Everdome – the most hyper-realistic metaverse – will help take our sports engagement to a new level, as well as enable us to access an untapped audience of digitally native fans through the company’s networks and metaverse-centred promotional strategies.”

“We are delighted to be entering a partnership with the Global Titans, who are claiming an impressive part in the global transformation of sporting events, which continues to demonstrate Everdome’s appeal and utility” Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome and Metahero.

Rob Gryn notes how the sport, art and entertainment industries are now flocking to the virtual world to expand their presence and broaden their reach, claiming that “in Everdome, we offer people, brands, and organisations a platform where they can truly demonstrate their desired experiences in an environment that is not only of the highest quality, but that can remove the boundaries of our everyday lives.”

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Everdome will deliver a hyper-realistic experience, utilizing the talents and vision of renowned concept artists, game creators, 3D designers, Hollywood visual effects specialists, urban planning professionals; a development team that have been delivering graphics for over a decade; and a marketing team that have previously found success across crypto and traditional markets.

About Everdome

Everdome aims to create the most hyper-realistic metaverse that will bring brands and people together - all with the intent of building the most realistic web3 experience. Through the creation and facilitation of NFTs, land sales, marketplaces, and the highest quality avatars on the market, Everdome will define life in the virtual world, providing a place for brands and individuals to interact in the highest possible quality.

