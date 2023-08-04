Dubai, UAE- Dibber, the leading global education provider and #1 Scandinavian and Nordic education expert, is thrilled to unveil an exciting partnership with noon, the renowned e- commerce marketplace. This collaboration aims to provide families in the UAE with an extraordinary opportunity to indulge their little ones in a summer of fun and learning, while enjoying discounts on a diverse range of noon toys.

The hot summer deal, available for a limited time, will enable children and parents to access a wide range of educational and entertaining toys through the noon online platform. With this special promotion, Dibber and noon seek to enhance the learning experience for children during the summer break.

By leveraging noon's extensive reach and reputation as a trusted brand in the region, Dibber aims to create a positive impact on young minds, fostering a lifelong love for learning.

"We are thrilled to partner with noon and provide families with a summer deal on an exciting assortment of toys," said Nahi Rahal, Regional Managing Director (MENATP) at Dibber. "At Dibber, we believe that play is an essential component of a child's development, and this collaboration allows us to further enrich their learning journey through engaging and educational toys. We are confident that this partnership will inspire children, boost their creativity, and contribute to their holistic growth." Rahal added.

With this new collaboration, Dibber reinforces its commitment to expand its footprint in the UAE. This partnership with noon reflects Dibber's dedication to nurturing a comprehensive learning experience that extends beyond the classroom.

About Dibber

Dibber is the #1 Scandinavian and Nordic education provider, founded in Norway in 2003 by two passionate pedagogues - Hans Jacob Sundby and Randi Lauvland. Their mission was to embark as many children as possible on a magical learning journey and dedicate Dibber to developing lifelong learners with a heart for the world.

Having initiated operations in the UAE as CreaKids by Dibber in 2014, today, the Group counts 6 nurseries located in The Sustainable City, Al Barsha South 2, Damac Hills – Mudon, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and Khalifa City A in Abu Dhabi. On a Global level, Dibber welcomes 50,000 children every day across more than 600 nurseries and K-12 schools worldwide.

Dibber's educational philosophy, known as the Dibber Childhood, is centered on nurturing the intrinsic value of each child. By fostering a playful, holistic, and interactive learning environment, Dibber encourages children's natural curiosity and cultivates their burgeoning interests and talents. Rooted in extensive early childhood research and Scandinavian/Nordic heritage, this pedagogy equips children with an essential sense of mastery, skills, and a well-rounded outlook, enabling them to effectively navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

From Finland to Dubai, Dibber reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional education and empowering young minds to realize their full potential. To learn more about Dibber and its offerings, please visit edu.dibber.com

About noon

As the leading destination for online shopping in the region, noon has everything under one roof. Whether it is shopping for the latest electronic products, fashion, homeware, products for kids and babies, books and stationery, sports and health essentials, beauty products, or groceries, noon has millions of products to offer. As a customer-centric online store, noon makes it easier to buy online with flexible payment plans that helps customers save, along with regular sales across their extensive product range, gift cards, wish lists, exclusive Mashreq VIP card, easy-to-use shopping app, and so much more.

A homegrown tech platform, noon has rapidly built deep native capabilities in its marketplace, fulfilment, logistics, and payment platforms. noon gives the very best experience for their customers and delivers to customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. As a superstore with multiple departments and exceptional customer service, they offer so much more than any other online shop. noon goes above and beyond to make the customer’s shopping experience as stress-free as possible, with products that offer long-term quality. To save time and effort, and enjoy one-stop shopping from the comfort of your home, please visit: noon.com

