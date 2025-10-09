Matarat Holding is GAF’s main sponsor

10,000+ global attendees expected at the Forum

300+ exhibitors from 100+ countries to participate

1,000+ buyers to come from KSA/ Middle East

5,000+ pre-scheduled meetings during the Forum

100+ international speakers at two co-located events

Focus on digitalization and connectivity

475 aircraft ordered by four Saudi carriers

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- As Saudi Arabia works its ways in a fast mode on tripling its aviation capacity by 2030 when it will host the World Expo, the Global Airports Forum (GAF) has doubled its exhibition space and expanded the features-rich 4th edition to be held on December 16 to 17 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

Organized by Niche Ideas with Matarat Holding, an arm of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), as the main sponsor, the largest dedicated airport B2B platform in the Kingdom will feature 300+ exhibitors from 100+ countries, along with 10,000+ participants.

An unprecedented 1,000+ buyers will be coming from within Saudi Arabia and the larger Middle East region. There will be 5,000+ pre-scheduled meetings during the Forum’s duration. Also, 100+ international speakers are coming for the two co-located events – Global Aviation Issues Conference and Women in Aviation General Assembly.

The 3rd edition of Airport Excellence Awards will also take place, celebrating the outstanding achievements in the aviation industry and recognizing innovation, operational excellence, and transformative contributions, through 10 categories.

GAF comes after running for three years as the Saudi Airports Exhibition (SAE). Airports are being rapidly expanded to accommodate the flow of visitors before the country hosts the AFC Asian Cup in 2027, the Asian Winter Games in 2029, World Expo 2030, and the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

From 2025, Saudi Arabia will host the first-ever Olympic Esports Games as part of a 12-year deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Kingdom is working to reach its ambitious target of hosting 150 million visits per year by 2030.

Saudi Arabia, which has 29 airports, is seeing selective expansions and upgrades. In 2024, the Kingdom inducted 60+ new international routes and lured in 12 overseas airlines either to start or substantially grow operations.

The Kingdom’s total airport passenger capacity stood at 126 million in 2024, with major airports like King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah) and King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh) operating at 98 percent and 96 percent of their designed capacities, respectively.

In 2024, an all-time record-breaking 94 million passengers were handled by airports, a 15 percent year-on-year increase, alongside a 10 percent rise in flight activity, and a 52 percent boost in air cargo, to reach nearly one million tonnes.

Domestic flights carried 59 million passengers, and international routes served 69 million. In H1 2025, its airports handled over 66 million passengers and 463,800 flights, a seven percent and four percent increase, respectively.

Daksha Patel, Event Director at Niche Ideas, remarked: “The fourth most populous country in the Arab world wants to be one of the top seven most-visited countries by 2030. About 78.7 percent of the total value of the MENA airport construction projects are in pre-execution and execution phases. Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the pipeline value at 42.5 percent. The Middle East aviation market is expected to reach US$33.70 billion in size by 2029.”

The Kingdom has plans to spend US$100 billion in its aviation sector, including more than US$50 billion for developing airports to become a global aviation hub connecting 250 destinations worldwide and attracting 330 million annual passengers and 4.5 million tons of cargo handling by 2030.

GAF 2025 will see four new features added: Future GSE Display, Airport Innovation Hub, Airport Innovation Trail, and Startups Hub. These will, in addition to the National Pavilions, be set up by several Western and Arab countries.

The business-and-knowledge-enhancing platform is being sponsored by prominent aviation industry players. The main sponsor is Matarat Holding and its subsidiaries (Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ), Cluster 2, DACO, JEDCO, and Riyadh Airports)

The Platinum Sponsor is METCO, while the Gold Sponsors are Swissport, SGS, and SITA. The Silver Sponsors are Vanderlande and ADB Safegate. The Registration Sponsor is Swissport, while Samana Special Mission is the Badge Sponsor with SGS as the Bag Sponsor.

Selim Bouri, President Middle-East, Africa and Türkiye at SITA, said: “Airports across the region are scaling up at unprecedented speed to meet ambitious growth targets, while navigating complex challenges around capacity, passenger experience, and sustainability. The Global Airports Forum provides a vital space for industry leaders to come together, exchange ideas, and shape collective solutions. As the technology partner connecting the air transport industry, we see this as an opportunity to collaborate on smarter, more sustainable airport operations that support the kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Majd Zahabi, Manager for Governance & Communications at METCO, said:“ METCO’s participation reflects its commitment to innovation and sustainability. We have been enabling integrated airport ecosystems that enhance security, efficiency, passenger experience, and support the growth of aviation infrastructure in line with Vision 2030.”

Samana Special Mission’s Marketing and PR Manager, Rashed Albihery, said: “Since 2010, we have helped shape the region’s aviation landscape by delivering precision flight inspection and LiDAR-enabled drone surveying, with a proven track record across diverse operational environments from conflict zones to cross-border airspace. Global Airports Forum 2025 will help further advance smarter, safer, and future-ready airports aligned with Vision 2030.”

Key airport developments in the Kingdom include Jeddah airport, which is being expanded with an investment of US$31 billion to handle 114 million passengers per year. It is expected to be completed by 2031. It is targeting 170 destinations with 76 airlines, and a non-aeronautical revenue target of 45 percent of total income by 2030.

Riyadh airport is targeting 185 million annual passengers and 3.5 million tons of cargo. The Red Sea International Airport is projected to accommodate one million passengers annually upon full completion in 2030. A new Hajj and Umrah terminal in Jeddah will handle 15 million passengers a year by 2025.

Madinah airport expansion includes the construction of a new domestic terminal and the expansion of the international terminal. Al Ula International Airport is also undergoing expansion to accommodate a projected two million visitors by 2035. Abha and Taif airports are being privatized, with investments aimed at increasing their capacity.

Earlier in 2025, Saudi Arabia reported a massive airport expansion and modernization program with US$147 billion in investments. The Kingdom currently maintains a fleet of 240 aircraft and is in the midst of tripling the fleet size. Its aircraft orders book stands at around 475 aircraft by its four airlines, including Flynas, which inked the largest Airbus narrowbody deal in 2024.

National carrier Saudia has placed a historic US$19 billion order for 105 Airbus A320neo aircraft to expand its fleet, set for delivery starting in 2026. Flyadeal budget carrier aims to double its fleet to 100 aircraft by 2030. Riyadh Air is likely to launch commercial operations in 2025, with an aim to fly to over 100 destinations by 2030.

Since May, GACA has removed restrictions on foreign on-demand charter flights, allowing international operators to enter the domestic private aviation market. Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS), responsible for providing air navigation services across the Kingdom, continues to focus on enhancing security, safety, and capabilities by utilizing the latest technologies in air navigation, improving flight efficiency, reducing costs, and minimizing environmental impact. “We expect continued development over the next five years in digitalization and connectivity as Saudi Arabia wants to be in an even stronger position as a global hub,” remarked IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Al-Awadhi.