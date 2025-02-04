Dubai, UAE — GFA, one of the leading global providers of aviation parts and repair services, will participate in and reshape industry standards at MRO Middle East 2025. This prestigious two-day exhibition, accompanied by the Aircraft Interiors Middle East pavilion, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Center from February 10 to 11, 2025. It will draw over 7,500 industry professionals and feature more than 250 exhibitors.

MRO Middle East 2025 is the biggest and one of its kind event for aircraft maintenance, repair, and operations leaders, while the Aircraft Interiors Middle East pavilion highlights the latest trends in cabin design, passenger comfort, and in-flight entertainment. The event offers extensive networking opportunities and showcases innovative solutions across every level of the airline supply chain.

GFA aims to use this opportunity to demonstrate its advanced aviation solutions, which include fast turnaround exchange models, comprehensive repair and overhaul services, and sustainable practices that help reduce operational downtime and costs.

Attendees visiting GFA’s booth, number 775, will be able to engage directly with industry experts, explore the company’s expansive inventory, and discover how GFA’s strategic initiatives are setting new benchmarks in the industry and what it holds for the future.

“ We are excited to participate in MRO Middle East 2025, and believe it is the right platform for us,” said Asif Aziz, Director – International Sales at GFA. “This event is an exceptional opportunity to showcase our innovative solutions and expertise in the industry. We are excited to welcome our peers, partners, and other industrialists to our home city of Dubai, and drive the future of aviation,” he added.

GFA is steadfast in expanding its global prominence in the industry by pioneering breakthrough technologies and providing unparalleled, customer-centric solutions that set new benchmarks for aviation excellence worldwide.

About GFA

With over 15 years of experience, GFA achieved prominence through delivering high-quality aviation parts and services worldwide. Backed by a vast global network and an unwavering dedication to quality, safety, and efficiency, GFA is the trusted partner for airlines, repair stations, and aviation professionals.

Delivered over 3Mn + Aircraft Parts

+ Aircraft Parts Partnered with 500 + Aircraft Spares Vendors

+ Aircraft Spares Vendors Managed over 250 + Aircraft Vendors

+ Aircraft Vendors Equipped with 50+ Repair Station Partners

For more information about GFA and its innovative aviation solutions, please visit the GFA website.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Manu Sebastian

Manager - Sales

manu@gfa.aero