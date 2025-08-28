Abu Dhabi, UAE – Gewan Holding, part of Abu Dhabi’s multi-vertical industry conglomerate, NG9 Holding, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with IOPn, a pioneer in decentralised infrastructure, to accelerate the development of sovereign AI, blockchain, and digital identity solutions that strengthen the UAE’s role as a global hub for technological leadership.

At the heart of this collaboration is a unique sovereign AI stack powered by NVIDIA GPUs and anchored by IOPn’s OPN Chain. This decentralised infrastructure, built on reference architecture, combines high-performance AI computing with a sovereign digital identity layer; ensuring governments, enterprises, and citizens can operate in secure, compliant, and future-proof environments.

Designed to support digital governance, finance, healthcare, and real estate, the OPN Chain also enables real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, modern payment infrastructures, and biometric authentication services; strengthening digital trust, unlocking liquidity, and opening regulated access to global capital markets. Together, this first-of-its-kind model positions nations to lead in the age of AI and Web3 on their own terms.

Through its partnership with NG9 Holding, IOPn has secured a commitment that will anchor the development of the OPN Chain and high-impact initiatives such as Project ATLAS ( the Advance Tokenized Liquid-cooled AI Stack), with future participation being extended selectively to strategic investors aligned with IOPn’s sovereign AI and blockchain vision, underscoring its role as one of the region’s most ambitious technology ventures.

Project ATLAS, developed by IOPn in partnership with Betabytes, an official NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), is one of several initiatives under the collaboration. As an NVIDIA-powered AI data centre, ATLAS will provide sovereign-grade AI infrastructure, while the broader partnership spans the entire IOPn ecosystem; including digital financial infrastructure, real-world asset tokenisation, and the AI Academy & AI Factory designed to build national talent capacity.

Commenting on the new partnership, Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO, NG9 Holding said: “Our partnership with IOPn, leveraging the OPN Chain, and the launch of Project ATLAS is not just about building technology; it is about securing sovereignty, ensuring resilience, and enabling the UAE to lead in shaping the digital future. This project reinforces our commitment to supporting the UAE’s national AI and digital transformation strategies.”

“IOPn’s vision for sovereign AI and blockchain aligns seamlessly with our mandate at Gewan Holding to invest in transformative technologies that reinforce the UAE’s leadership on the global stage,” Amer Al Osh, Chief Development Officer at Gewan Holding, said. “By combining the OPN Chain with a sovereign AI stack powered by NVIDIA GPUs, this partnership delivers a truly unique infrastructure model; one that strengthens digital sovereignty, unlocks new economic opportunities, and ensures that the UAE continues to set the benchmark for innovation in the age of AI and Web3.”

“The OPN Chain is the cornerstone of our vision; anchoring sovereign identity, financial infrastructure, real-world asset tokenisation, and AI-driven innovation within a unified ecosystem,” Mojtaba Asadian, Founder & CEO of IOPn, said.

“With NG9 Holding’s partnership and initiatives such as Project ATLAS, we are not simply building technology; we are establishing sovereign-grade digital infrastructure where governments and enterprises can harness the full potential of AI and Web3 on their own terms; secure, compliant, and free from dependency.”

In parallel with this partnership, Gewan Holding has launched the Gewan AI Hub as a platform to support broader AI adoption across industries. Positioned as a complementary initiative, the Hub aligns with the UAE’s wider digital transformation goals while reinforcing the central role of IOPn’s ecosystem whose flagship projects OPN Chain and Project ATLAS remain at the heart of this sovereign AI partnership.

This collaboration positions the UAE as a gateway for sovereign AI and blockchain adoption, creating scalable solutions that can be replicated globally. Together, Gewan Holding and IOPn will drive cross-border innovation, unlock new investment pathways through tokenised infrastructure and RWAs, and develop future talent via the AI Academy; with further initiatives under Project ATLAS and beyond to be announced in the coming months.

About IOPn

IOPn is a decentralised infrastructure company pioneering the OPN Chain, a sovereign-ready blockchain designed for identity-verified participants. IOPn provides solutions in real-world asset tokenisation, sovereign AI, and decentralised ownership. Through initiatives such as Project ATLAS, IOPn empowers nations and enterprises with secure, compliant, and future-proof digital infrastructure.