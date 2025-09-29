Dubai, UAE – Georgetown University has welcomed the inaugural cohort of students to its Master’s in International Business and Policy program in Dubai, marking the launch of a globally recognised academic offering in the UAE. Drawing upon the expertise of two of its top schools – the McDonough School of Business and School of Foreign Service (SFS) – Georgetown is poised to prepare business leaders and policymakers from the region with the tools to navigate complex global markets, supporting the UAE’s ambitions as a regional hub for finance, innovation, and international business education. The program will be delivered at the DIFC Academy in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai, with modules in Washington, D.C., and Jakarta, Indonesia.

The launch event brought together senior government officials, business leaders, diplomats, and alumni. The event opened with remarks from Paul Almeida, Dean of the McDonough School of Business, and Joel Hellman, Dean of the School of Foreign Service, who set out Georgetown’s vision for the new program and its role in positioning Dubai as a global education hub. Joel Hellman, Dean of the School of Foreign Service, underscored the strategic value of uniting business and policy education and the growing significance of emerging centers of global influence.

Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority, who underscored the significance of the Georgetown–DIFC partnership in advancing Dubai’s position as an international business and policy hub, encouraged students to consider the sky – not as the limit but as the beginning. Robert Raines, U.S. Consul General to Dubai, spoke on the role of U.S.–UAE partnerships in advancing education across the region citing how the Georgetown community is special in terms of the breadth, history and willingness of all alumni to help one another.

The event also featured a panel discussion, “Dubai as a Global Educational Hub – Georgetown’s Role in Shaping the Future,” moderated by Nirmal Chhabria, Academic Director of Georgetown’s EMBA Dubai. Panellists included Georgetown EMBA Alumni H.E. Ahmad Al Bedwawi, H.E. Saeed Al Nazari, Eman Al Awadhi, Mai Youssef and Akshaya Singh Sikand.

The panelists shared that the program exceeded expectations by blending academic theory with practical industry insights. They said the transformative experience highlighted that leadership is about asking the right questions and empowering others, not having all the answers. The diverse, supportive community of classmates and professors fostered learning and lasting connections and participants were able to apply their knowledge immediately in their respective workplaces, from refining business strategies to improving financial analysis. All panelists agreed that the exposure to global CEOs provided valuable insights into real-world challenges and expanded their personal business solutions, whilst the program left them all with not only new skills but also a sense of pride, growth, and a strong network that will last beyond graduation.

Following the panel, Professors and Program Co-Directors Raj Desai and Brad Jensen introduced the curriculum, highlighting the program’s distinctive integration of business and policy. Prashant Malaviya, Vice Dean of the McDonough School of Business, then closed the event.

“The launch of the International Business and Policy program in Dubai represents the next chapter of Georgetown’s commitment to the United Arab Emirates,” said Prashant Malaviya, Vice Dean of McDonough School of Business. “It prepares leaders to address global challenges while contributing directly to the UAE and the broader MENASA region’s economic and strategic growth.”

The launch coincides with record growth at the DIFC, which saw a 25% increase in registered firms and nearly 48,000 professionals in the first half of 2025. “Just as Georgetown has shaped leaders, DIFC and the DIFC Academy are committed to shaping leaders who will transform Dubai and the wider region,” said Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority. “I extend my appreciation to Georgetown University for its continued trust and partnership. Together, we are providing opportunities for professional and academic advancement in Dubai. We are building capabilities of leaders who will contribute to economic growth in Dubai, the region and globally.”

“This program reinforces the enduring partnership between the United States and the UAE in advancing education and economic opportunity,” said Robert Raines, U.S. Consul General in Dubai. “Initiatives like this equip professionals with the skills and networks to navigate global markets and drive shared opportunities for both countries and the wider world.”

About the Program

The inaugural cohort commenced in Dubai on Monday 22nd September 2025. Georgetown seeks candidates with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of work experience. A background in business or policy is not required.

Courses will be delivered by Georgetown University faculty from its U.S. and Qatar campuses, leveraging the institution’s deep global and regional expertise. The program’s modular structure allows participants to integrate their learning with their professional roles, offering flexibility and immediate impact.

The 10-month program features seven in-person modules, each lasting six days, alongside one online course. Five modules are hosted in Dubai at the DIFC Academy, while two international immersion modules take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, and at Georgetown’s Washington, D.C. campus. The program culminates in a Social Action Project, where students design and implement an initiative that drives meaningful social change that benefits or inspires their community or anywhere in the world.

The International Business and Policy program has been offered for nearly a decade in the United States and now brings students in Dubai Georgetown’s expertise in business and international affairs. Graduates learn from the esteemed faculty of both the McDonough School of Business, ranked #4 for international business by U.S. News & World Report, and the Walsh School of Foreign Service, ranked #1 globally by Foreign Policy magazine.

For more information, visit https://georgetowndubai.com/ibp-program.