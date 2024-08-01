Singapore – Gensler, the leading global design and architecture firm renowned for its innovation and transformative projects, announces the appointment of Theresa Sheils, FAIA, LEED AP BD+C, NCARB as Co-Regional Managing Principal for Gensler’s Asia Pacific Middle East (APME) region, where she will partner with David Calkins in this vital leadership role. Sheils comes to Singapore after 27 years in Gensler’s Washington, DC office, where she served as a Project Manager, Studio Director, and most recently, Co-Managing Director for the office and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

A fellow of the AIA, Sheils’ portfolio spans notable international projects in hospitality, corporate headquarters, education, and more. She has successfully managed some of Gensler’s most complex and award-winning architecture and interior design projects, including CP Centre in Beijing; Duke Kunshan University in Kunshan; the Torre Judicial Building in San José, Costa Rica; New Terminal One at JFK International Airport in New York; Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada; Marriott International’s global headquarters and hotel in Maryland; Capital One’s headquarters and the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre in Virginia, among others. Committed to sustainable design, Sheils collaborates with clients and team members to develop high-performance solutions that utilise cutting-edge technology to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact for projects of all types and scales.

“I’m proud to be joining the exceptional Gensler team in Singapore and to continue exploring the incredible opportunities that this region has to offer,” said Sheils. “I look forward to building upon the momentum that David has started to continue driving success for our firm and delivering extraordinary outcomes for our clients.”

David Calkins, a member of Gensler’s Management Committee, known for his expertise in strategic planning and design across various practice areas, has been instrumental in driving extensive growth in the APME region over the past few years. Under his leadership, the firm has achieved significant success in diverse projects, including technology, urban planning, adaptive reuse, hospitality, retail, and office buildings. Expressing his enthusiasm for Theresa's appointment, David stated, "I am thrilled to welcome Theresa aboard. Gensler's co-leadership model has been instrumental in the firm’s success and growth, and I look forward to leveraging her extensive experience and innovative approach.” A respected thought leader and award-winning executive, David has been sought after at industry events for his insights and expertise. He was recognised as the Singapore CEO of the Year at the IDC Future Enterprise Awards and honoured as the Outstanding Leader in Asia at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards for his pioneering digital strategies, visionary leadership, and sustainability initiatives.

As the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions solidify their standing as premier global business hubs, Gensler is focused on cultivating key client relationships and expanding the firm's influence in this dynamic market. The infusion of fresh leadership is poised to not only enhance Gensler's capabilities in meeting the diverse demands of the clientele but also to catalyse the firm's contribution to shaping transformative spaces across the region.

