Revamped design with avant-garde features that entail MLA headlamps and Two-Line Crest Grille

The G80 Sport makes its entrance, displaying dynamic design details and elevated automative capabilities

DUBAI – The exclusive dealer for Genesis in the UAE, Juma Al Majid LLC, has unveiled the G80 – an ultra-modern luxury sedan. Seamlessly blending tradition and innovation, this model exemplifies Genesis' enduring pursuit of superior design, state-of-the-art technology, and unmatched luxury.

The brand new G80 signifies a pivotal moment in bringing Korean automotive excellence to the UAE, resonating the brand's dedication to providing exceptional experiences.

Meticulously crafted, the redesigned G80 stays true to the ‘Athletic Elegance’ design etymology akin to Genesis. This luxury car boasts refined details, cutting-edge specifications, combining comfort and style that promises to elevate every driving experience to new heights of luxury.

“The debut of the all-new G80 in the UAE market propels our vision to converge advanced technology and refined elegance”, stated Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis, UAE. “This launch is a step forward for Genesis in the UAE market and strengthens our efforts to offer ultimate luxury, innovation, and unique design to our incisive customer base.”

Featuring a new dual-mesh design, the G80's exterior amplifies the sophisticated appearance of the Two-Line Crest Grille, paired with iconic Two-Line headlamps equipped with Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, highlighting the commitment of Genesis to harmonising advanced technology with elegant design. The five 20-inch double-spoke wheels exude a dynamic aesthetic, resembling the sleek lines of an aircraft, complementing the car’s parabolic side profile. Rear diffusers conceal mufflers adorned with a distinctive V-shaped chrome trim inspired by the Crest Grille, embodying an eco-conscious ethos in today's technology-driven era.

The G80 cements the Genesis’ design philosophy in its interiors inspired by the uniquely Korean concept of the Beauty of White Space, integrated with state-of-the-art technology to create cosmetic brilliance for users. The 27-inch-wide OLED display seamlessly combines the cluster and AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) screen in a horizontal layout, extending to the centre fascia, echoing its flair for innovative technology. The touch-based HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system offers ease of control, while the redesigned crystal-like Shift By Wire (SBW) ensures a comfortable grip, infusing a sense of luxurious convenience.

With its dual-layered Crest Grille and expanded air intakes, the G80 Sport package delivers a dynamic and sporty spirit. Exclusive interior options such as a D-cut steering wheel and carbon accents, adding to its sporty allure. Equipped with Rear Wheel Steering (RWS) and Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD), the G80 Sport 3.5 twin turbo model is built for stable control during high-speed manoeuvres.

Fitted with advanced safety and convenience features, this luxury sedan includes Remote Smart Parking Assist 2, Lane Following Assist 2, and a Fingerprint Authentication System. The three-zone HVAC system provides customised climate control for all passengers. With two powertrain options - a 2.5 turbo engine delivering 300 horsepower and 43.0 kgf·m of torque, and a 3.5 twin turbo engine producing 375 horsepower and 54.0 kgf·m of torque - superior driving dynamics certify a silent and luxurious driving experience.

About Juma Al Majid LLC

Established in 1964, Juma Al Majid LLC has grown to be a cornerstone of the automotive sector in the United Arab Emirates, achieving a milestone as the esteemed authorised distributor for Genesis vehicles. This significant development has reinforced the company's prestigious reputation, securing its position as a leading and venerated entity within the nation.

The company's representation of the Genesis brand celebrated for its audacious innovation, progressive design ethos, and distinctive Korean craftsmanship encompasses a refined selection of petrol and electric vehicles, including luxury sedans, SUVs, and coupes. This premium offering is supported by a team of dedicated sales and aftersales professionals, committed to delivering an unmatched customer experience throughout the UAE.

Juma Al Majid LLC's extensive footprint includes numerous showrooms, workshops, and service centers across the UAE, reflecting its unwavering dedication to both accessibility and superior service quality. The productive and longstanding partnership with Genesis Middle East is a testament to their mutual dedication to excellence, symbolizing a remarkable journey of continuous growth and shared achievements.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com or contact 800-Genesis.