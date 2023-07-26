Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Genesis GV60 was named top small premium SUV in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study.

Commenting on the award, Omar Al Zubaidi, Head of Genesis Middle East and Africa, said: “Receiving international recognition of the Genesis GV60 is a testament to the car’s impressive performance and user-focused design, which brings innovative technology and customisable features to the forefront of the driving experience. We’re thrilled to see another one of our models being celebrated on the global stage and remain committed to delivering automotive products that set the standards for sustainability, safety, and speed.”

GV60 embodies the Genesis design language of Athletic Elegance and ‘Beauty of White Space’ ethos. Its interior features a spacious layout while incorporating more eco-friendly and recycled materials with leading safety and technology. GV60 also features world-first innovative technologies like Face Connect and Crystal Sphere, allowing the driver to further connect with and personalise their driving experience.

“We are pleased that our customers have recognised the exceptional design and performance of GV60, our first dedicated electric vehicle, in this year’s APEAL study,” said Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor North America. “GV60 represents the brand’s customer-centric focus as our most personalised model yet. With leading technologies like Face Connect, GV60 delivers on our commitment to tailor the vehicle ownership experience to suit customers’ individual needs.”

The J.D. Power U.S. APEAL Study examines new-vehicle owners’ assessments of their experiences with their new vehicle after 90 days of ownership. The study data provides insight on experiences with design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, and other factors.

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody ‘athletic elegance’, including The G70, The G80 midsize luxury sedan and The G90, as well as The GV70 and The GV80. With Genesis Motor distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, Genesis has recently launched a series of its first standalone showrooms in the region, namely in the UAE, Jeddah, Oman and Bahrain. The brand also has a dedicated service center in Kuwait, with plans to expand further into the MENA region in the near future. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

