Manama, Bahrain: General Assembly, a global leader in tech education and workforce transformation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain Society for Human Capital Management (BSCM) to collaborate on national workforce advancement efforts.

This partnership brings together two key players in Bahrain’s human development ecosystem: GA, known for its high-impact training in digital and tech fields, and BSCM, a national platform that supports HR professionals and people-focused strategies across sectors.



In strategic collaboration with Bahrain’s Labour Fund “Tamkeen” , General Assembly Bahrain delivers globally recognized training programs tailored to the Kingdom’s economic priorities. Tamkeen’s support ensures that these programs remain accessible, affordable, and aligned with the national mandate to equip Bahrainis with future-ready skills that meet the needs of the evolving labor market.

Together, both entities aim to create new channels of professional growth and drive conversations around upskilling, talent retention, and closing skills gaps, particularly in areas that support Bahrain’s digital economy, labor market priorities, and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 objectives.

Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly Bahrain, said: “General Assembly is driving Bahrain’s vision for tech human capital excellence, training the workforce of the future in collaboration with Tamkeen.. BSCM plays a vital role in shaping how Bahrain’s workforce evolves, and our partnership creates a strategic bridge between the digital talent we develop and the HR leaders shaping national workforce strategies. Together, we foster insights, alignments, and open discussions that ensure skills, opportunity, and innovation move forward in unison.”

As industries across Bahrain adapt to rapid changes in technology and talent demands, GA and BSCM will explore initiatives that support HR professionals, training managers, and corporate leaders in building stronger, more competitive teams.



From the BSCM side, Dr. Khaled Hamad Al Baker, vice president of BSCM added: “Partnering with General Assembly opens up meaningful opportunities to align professional development with business priorities. We’re excited to co-create pathways that support our members in fostering a more agile and skilled workforce across the Kingdom.”

Through this alliance, both organizations reinforce their commitment to nurturing a resilient, future-ready workforce capable of driving innovation and performance across sectors. The MoU is expected to pave the way for ongoing dialogue between education providers and human capital decision-makers, ensuring that training programs are not only relevant, but responsive to the evolving realities of the workplace. By aligning educational offerings with industry insight, the partnership underscores the importance of collaborative action in achieving Bahrain’s long-term human capital development goals.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain offers immersive and flexible programs in software engineering, UX design, data analytics, and product management. Backed by a global network and supported locally by the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, GA helps individuals and companies in Bahrain build future-ready capabilities through hands-on, employer-aligned learning.

About BSCM:

The Bahrain Society for Human Capital Management (BSCM) is the national association for HR professionals and people leaders in Bahrain. Through knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration, BSCM supports the continuous development of the country’s human capital and HR practices.