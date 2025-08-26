Partnership positions Dubai as regional hub for world-class music education

Students to gain access to elite global network of musicians and instruments

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Premier Music Academy (PMA), launched by GEMS Education earlier this year, has entered into a historic partnership with Steinway & Sons, becoming the first All-Steinway Institution in the Middle East.

This landmark designation recognises PMA and GEMS Education’s commitment to the highest standards of music education and connects students across the UAE with the heritage, quality, and performance excellence of Steinway & Sons – makers of the world’s finest pianos since 1853.

As an official Steinway Institution, PMA is now able to offer students exclusive access to Steinway & Sons’ global education network, including performance opportunities and masterclasses, supported by the brand’s unmatched craftsmanship and artistic legacy.

PMA’s flagship hub at GEMS School of Research and Innovation in Dubai will feature Steinway-designed pianos as standard – ensuring every student learns on the very best.

Jane Mraihi, Managing Director of GEMS Premier Music Academy, said: “We are absolutely delighted to become the first All-Steinway Institution in the GCC – a milestone that places GEMS Premier Music Academy and our region firmly on the global map for musical excellence.

“This partnership is not only a recognition of our commitment to the highest standards in music education, but also a transformative opportunity for young musicians across Dubai and the UAE to learn, perform, and dream with the world’s finest instruments at their fingertips.”

Guido Zimmermann, President, Steinway & Sons EMEA, said: “With great pride and joy, we celebrate the opening of the first All-Steinway Institution in the GCC region: A true milestone for musical excellence in the Middle East. When young talents meet instruments of the highest quality, there are no limits – only possibilities.”

The partnership reflects PMA’s mission to cultivate musical talent through elite tuition, industry-standard training, and access to world-renowned mentors and facilities. Open to students of all ages and abilities, PMA’s wraparound model includes the Weekend Elite Music Academy, international performance opportunities, and real-world training for aspiring professional musicians.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

About Steinway & Sons

Steinway & Sons pianos are the choice of nine out of 10 concert pianists as well as countless professionals and amateurs. Since 1853 the company’s pianos, each of which takes around a year to make, have set an uncompromising standard for sound, craftsmanship, design, and investment. The company only has two factories world-wide, based in Hamburg and New York.

https://eu.steinway.com/en/ @steinwayandsons