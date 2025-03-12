Rooftop, carport, bus parking solar systems to be installed in 23 Dubai schools

Total annual clean energy generated enough to power 2,000 homes per year

Dubai, UAE – GEMS Education and decarbonisation pioneer Positive Zero have signed what amounts to the largest renewable energy deal in the UAE education sector to date. The record agreement covers the design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of solar rooftops, carports, and bus parking across 23 GEMS schools in Dubai.

Across the various schools, the newly installed solar systems will collectively boast a capacity nearing 12.7 MWp, generating 21.25 GWh of electricity annually – enough to power 2,000 homes for a full year.

The initiative is projected to mitigate 14,276 metric tonnes of carbon emissions per year, equivalent to taking 3,300 cars off the road. Over the project’s lifespan, this reduction would equate to the environmental benefits of cultivating nearly 6 million trees.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said: “GEMS Education is proud to lead the way in terms of sustainability within the UAE’s education sector. This landmark agreement with Positive Zero not only underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint but also aligns with our vision of integrating renewable energy at scale.

“By harnessing solar power, we are contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy while also instilling a sense of environmental responsibility in our students, the leaders of tomorrow. We have long emphasised the importance of teaching climate literacy in our schools – and today, through this agreement, we take pride in continuing to put our words into action.”

This expansive new partnership aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, driving the nation’s transition towards net-zero emissions. Positive Zero will also provide financing through long-term leasing, with no upfront investment required from GEMS Education.

David Auriau, Chief Executive Officer of Positive Zero, said: “At the core of our partnership with GEMS Education is a shared commitment to sustainability. GEMS Education is taking tangible steps in this direction with the decarbonisation of its operations through our solutions, in addition to integrating climate literacy across people development, curricula, and student initiatives.

“This bold and impressive commitment positions GEMS Education as a true leader in sustainability within the UAE’s education sector, and we are proud to be empowering their energy transition.”

Harnessing solar energy is a core part of GEMS Education’s ESG and sustainability strategy, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its schools and operations.

Ovais Chhotani, Chief Financial Officer of GEMS Education, said: “This milestone is just the beginning of our broader sustainability journey focused on reducing our environmental impact and promoting a greener future for all. It builds on our ongoing initiatives as we continue pushing boundaries to drive meaningful change and create a lasting impact. It stands as a testament to our dedication to a greener, more sustainable future.”

GEMS Education has a robust mandate towards sustainability, with climate literacy embedded in the curriculum. This includes the mission of having a United Nations-accredited Climate Change Teacher in every classroom as well as longstanding programmes of student-led and educator-led sustainability initiatives.

From student-led COP-style events and debates to energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation initiatives, and much more, GEMS Education is driving sustainability at a corporate level, in classrooms, and in the wider community.

Yohaan Cama, Senior Manager – ESG at GEMS Education, said: “As the largest school-based solar initiative in the region, this landmark project establishes a new benchmark for sustainability in education. It reflects GEMS Education’s unwavering commitment to sustainability in line with our ESG vision while supporting the UAE’s Net Zero and Energy Strategy 2050, reinforcing the nation’s transition towards clean energy and net-zero goals.”

This latest agreement builds on GEMS’ collaboration with Positive Zero and its distributed generation business, SirajPower, which previously provided GEMS with an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract for a solar project at the net-zero-energy GEMS Founders School – Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

Laurent Longuet, Chief Executive Officer of Positive Zero’s Distributed Generation arm (SirajPower), said: “Renewable energy will power the industries of the future. We must commend GEMS Education on committing to a more sustainable agenda for their schools and paving the way for the next generation of students and teachers to witness first-hand how distributed solar power can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This initiative will not only instil a sense of responsibility but also a sense of pride in everyone who studies or works in a school that cares about them and the environment.”

Each of the 23 schools chosen in Dubai for this latest renewable energy initiative will now progress towards commissioning and completion, which is expected in early 2026.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is the Middle East’s leading energy transition partner for businesses and communities. Founded in the UAE and with robust backing from our global partner BlackRock, Positive Zero is empowering a new energy economy where the decarbonisation process is fast, simple and profitable.

We enable this by building, financing and operating on-site infrastructure across three core pillars: distributed power generation, energy efficiency services and clean mobility.

To date, Positive Zero has helped hundreds of businesses to generate power, use more efficient and smart equipment, and electrify and charge their fleets. With more than 200MWp in operation, we are the largest decentralized energy infrastructure provider in the region.

By using the latest technology, our strong balance sheet and an advanced data-driven approach we form long-term, scalable partnerships that deliver substantial cost and emissions savings. With no upfront investment required from our customers, Positive Zero is fully invested in every project we operate, while our partners make simple monthly payments for the energy and services used.

Take charge of your energy future – visit www.positivezero.com.

