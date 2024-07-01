New platform will offer league participation, competitions, and qualifications

Scholarship prize fund to provide GEMS students with prestigious opportunities

DUBAI, UAE: GEMS Education has launched a new Esports and Game Design Academy, a pioneering initiative designed to support and develop the next generation of esports talent across all GEMS schools, with rollout set for September 2024.

The centrally run Academy will offer a scholarship prize fund aimed at providing students with unprecedented opportunities in the burgeoning field of competitive gaming and game design while at the same time ensuring the holistic development of each child competing.

The initiative is aligned with the broader UAE strategy to establish the country as a global hub for gaming and esports, with Dubai Future Foundation spearheading a US$1 billion ecosystem to create 30,000 jobs by 2033, as launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

GEMS is committed to leveraging the educational potential of esports, ensuring students not only excel in gaming but also develop vital personal and professional skills related to the growing sector – one that is already larger than both the music and movie industries combined.

Sunny Varkey, Group Chairman of GEMS Global and Founder of the Varkey Foundation and GEMS Education, said: “At GEMS Education, we believe in the power of innovation to transform lives. The launch of our Esports and Game Design Academy is a testament to our commitment to providing students with opportunities to engage in leading industries.

“Esports is more than just gaming; it’s about developing critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership skills. Students are able to create 2D and 3D games from a young age, and we will provide access to industry-level game design learning.

“We are excited to support our students in exploring their passions and preparing for future success. We look forward to discovering the next generation of esports talent – who may even go on to one day compete at the Olympics.”

The GEMS Esports and Game Design Academy aims to foster safe and engaging environments for students through selected age-appropriate games. It will support the holistic student development of pupils with a focus on personal, social, and cognitive skills.

The Academy will provide a structured platform for learning materials, league participation, competitions, hackathons, accreditations, and qualifications, while enabling students to explore careers and university opportunities in the gaming industry. It will establish staff esport leads, student ambassador and leadership groups in each GEMS school with a focus on gaming for good.

Baz Nijjar, Principal Advisor – Education Technology at GEMS Education and who is a member of the government-backed Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 Working Group, said: “Our approach to esports and game design places GEMS Education at the forefront of educational innovation in the region. The Esports and Game Design Academy is not just about fostering gaming talent; it’s about creating a dynamic learning environment where students can thrive, develop essential holistic skills, and prepare and adapt for the future with transferrable skills.

“We are proud to lead this initiative in the region and look forward to seeing our students excel in and out of the gaming arena, transferring their skills to support academic and personal development goals.”

“Additionally, we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment where children can game wisely while learning about wellbeing, food and nutrition, fitness, and mental dexterity – just like professional esports athletes. The transferable skills gained through esports are invaluable and will benefit our students in all aspects of life.”

GEMS Education already has a four-year track record in promoting esports and game design providing its students unrivalled opportunities in the sector. GEMS launched the first K-12 qualifications in the Middle East in esports and game design, with students and staff also gaining accreditations from industry leaders such as Unreal Engine and Unity.

In recent years, GEMS students have had great success competing in diverse interschool as well as regional and global gaming competitions and tournaments, in popular titles such as Minecraft, Rocket League, and Fortnite.

GEMS student Aliya Al Marzooqi, who recently became the first female Emirati in K-12 education to graduate with two qualifications in esports and game design, said: “I am honoured to be a pioneer in this field. My journey has been about breaking new ground and taking a new path for others to follow.

“The skills and experiences I’ve gained have empowered me as I pursue my passion in these dynamic and evolving industries. I am committed to continuing this journey, promoting gender equality, and encouraging more women to take bold steps into the world of game design and esports.”

GEMS Education and esports in the Middle East

The esports industry in the Middle East is rapidly growing, highlighted by landmark events such as the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia 2024, which boasts a staggering $60 million prize fund. Esports is also being considered for future Olympic Games.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi hosts the prestigious BLAST $1 million finale in December each year, and the annual Dubai Esports Festival for industry and school. This showcases the region’s full commitment to fostering a vibrant gaming community. Dubai recently launched the Dubai Gaming Visa to attract the world’s best talent in esports and game design.

These events, coupled with a focus on producing and launching games developed within the Middle East, underscore the region’s burgeoning status in the global esports and game design landscape.

GEMS has been a pioneer in integrating esports and game design into the K-12 education system. GEMS hosts its own esports competitions and game design hackathons and collaborates with external industry-led events, providing students with platforms to showcase their talents and creativity, which now are being rolled out across all GEMS schools.

GEMS’ collaboration with prestigious organisations have offered students a taste of what is to come. These include Dubai Economy and Tourism for the Dubai Esports Festival, Abu Dhabi Gaming, Lamborghini Real Race, Immersive Esports and TechXHub for Sim Racing competitions, HP Gaming Garage hackathons, Lenovo Gaming for Education gaming spaces, Nasr Esports and Pixoul Gaming Abu Dhabi, utilsing world-class facilities, Gamers Hub for expert industry insights, and Power League Gaming for professional studio experience, among others.

GEMS has also partnered with Microsoft and CTS for Make Code and Minecraft competitions, VR Academi for VR gaming and game design courses, Estars for industry and education learning content, British Esports and Pearson for esports qualifications, and GamePlan for gaming content linked to supporting and improving wellbeing and mental aptitude.

These collaborations have ensured that GEMS students have had first access and gained the experience to not only be participants but also become leaders in the esports and game design sectors, equipped with the skills and experiences needed for future success.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Razan Abusabha, Account director, Four

Razan.Abusabha@four.agency