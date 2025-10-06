All GEMS staff now trained to globally recognised safeguarding standards

GEMS continues to lead on child protection and digital safety in schools

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has become the first education provider in the region – and one of only a very few worldwide – to receive international accreditation for its Level 1 and Level 3 Safeguarding Training Programme.

The accreditation, carried out by UK-based The CPD Certification Service, recognises GEMS’ industry-leading approach to child protection and proactive safeguarding across its 47 schools in the UAE and Qatar.

The training programme, designed and delivered by GEMS’ Central Safeguarding Team, ensures every member of staff – from teachers and Designated Safeguarding Leads to volunteers and governors – is fully equipped to identify risks, respond effectively, and create safe environments where every student can thrive.

Speaking about the milestone, Claire Scowen, Vice President – Risk and Global Lead for Safeguarding and Child Protection at GEMS Education, said: “Safeguarding is not just a policy at GEMS; it’s a promise. This accreditation reflects years of hard work from our central team and our schools. We’re proud to be setting a new benchmark for the region and giving our families the confidence that their children are safe, supported, and empowered.”

This sentiment was echoed by Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, who said: “Our students’ safety and wellbeing sit at the heart of everything we do. This international accreditation is a testament to our world-class team and their commitment to leading safeguarding standards not just regionally, but globally.”

Level 1 safeguarding training is mandatory and completed by all GEMS staff at all levels. Level 3 training is reserved for school principals, Designated Safeguarding Leads, and Deputy Safeguarding Leads, with over 600 staff trained at this highest level across the GEMS network.

Building on this success, GEMS continues to drive innovation and leadership in safeguarding through:

The Safeguardian programme for parent training and awareness

programme for parent training and awareness A bespoke case management system for incident tracking and rapid response

for incident tracking and rapid response A comprehensive digital safety curriculum , plus awareness weeks for students, staff, and families

, plus awareness weeks for students, staff, and families Regular conferences and an annual global safeguarding summit for Designated Safeguarding Leads

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Shilpa Johnson, Account Director, Four

Shilpa.johnson@four.agency